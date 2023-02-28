Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Transgender rights activist claims laws blocking sex change surgeries for children are like Holocaust

The Post warned GOP bills banning puberty blockers and gender-reassignment surgery 'frighten' families of trans children

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
close
Missouri's AG launches investigation into pediatric transgender clinic Video

Missouri's AG launches investigation into pediatric transgender clinic

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin reports on Missouri's attorney general launching an investigation into a transgender clinic on 'Special Report.'

A Jewish rabbi and transgender rights activist claimed laws banning puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries for children reminded him of the persecution his family fled during the Holocaust.

Missouri Rabbi Daniel Bogard, who transitioned his 9-year-old child's gender at six years old, told The Washington Post that his state was "at war" with his family and they "might have to flee." 

Bogard's family travels four hours to the state capitol regularly to protest GOP bills targeting "rights of LGBTQ people." The bills banning "gender-affirming care" for minors, "frighten" his family the most, the Post reported.

The activist feared his family "would be compelled to leave if lawmakers limit or, worse, criminalize medical treatments for children like his son." He compared these laws to Jews fleeing persecution.

NPR DEFENDS SEX-CHANGE SURGERIES FOR CHILDREN, FEATURES 13-YEAR-OLD ON ‘PUBERTY BLOCKERS’

People hold signs during a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine gather to establish new guidelines limiting gender-affirming care in Florida, on Nov. 4, 2022. 

People hold signs during a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine gather to establish new guidelines limiting gender-affirming care in Florida, on Nov. 4, 2022.  (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"The Bogards live in a house built by his grandfather, whose own grandfather came to the United States in the late 1800s fleeing pogroms in Eastern Europe. In the attacks on trans people in the United States, Bogard sees parallels to his great-great-grandfather’s plight and that of the Jewish community preceding the Holocaust," the article said.

"These are the conversations Jewish families were having in the late ’20s and early ’30s," he said. "We’ll be talking about who’s taking the kids to soccer practice tomorrow one minute, and then it’s what’s the plan if we have to leave?" the activist told the Post.

A group of child survivors behind a barbed wire fence at the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland, on the day of the camp’s liberation by the Red Army, 27th January 1945. Photo taken by Red Army photographer Captain Alexander Vorontsov during the making of a film about the liberation of the camp. The children were dressed in adult uniforms by the Russians. The children are (left to right): Tomy Schwarz (later Shacham), Miriam Ziegler, Paula Lebovics (front), Ruth Webber, Berta Weinhaber (later Bracha Katz), Erika Winter (later Dohan), Marta Weiss (later Wise), Eva Weiss (later Slonim), Gabor Hirsch (just visible behind Eva Weiss), Gabriel Neumann, Robert Schlesinger (later Shmuel Schelach), Eva Mozes Kor, and Miriam Mozes Zeiger.

A group of child survivors behind a barbed wire fence at the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland, on the day of the camp’s liberation by the Red Army, 27th January 1945. Photo taken by Red Army photographer Captain Alexander Vorontsov during the making of a film about the liberation of the camp. The children were dressed in adult uniforms by the Russians. The children are (left to right): Tomy Schwarz (later Shacham), Miriam Ziegler, Paula Lebovics (front), Ruth Webber, Berta Weinhaber (later Bracha Katz), Erika Winter (later Dohan), Marta Weiss (later Wise), Eva Weiss (later Slonim), Gabor Hirsch (just visible behind Eva Weiss), Gabriel Neumann, Robert Schlesinger (later Shmuel Schelach), Eva Mozes Kor, and Miriam Mozes Zeiger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bogard's activism can be seen on his Twitter profile, where he encourages followers to attend a drag story hour and fundraises to send transgender kids as young as 2nd grade to a LGBTQ Summer camp.

Taxpayer-funded media outlet NPR also recently profiled parents and doctors in another red state who support "gender clinics" and "gender-affirming care" for minors.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.