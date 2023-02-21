NPR defends sex-change surgeries for children, features 13-year-old on ‘puberty blockers’

NPR claimed that sex-change surgeries for children were under attack in Florida , profiling a 13-year-old who reportedly identifies as "female and transgender" and was put on puberty blockers.

The story, headlined, "Florida bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Parents raise concerns," featured a number of parents and doctors who support "gender clinics" in the state.

One unnamed doctor allegedly said "I don’t look good in orange" when asked by a mother if they could prescribe something beyond "puberty blockers" for her transgender son.

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICT ACCUSED OF SECRETLY COUNSELING CHILD TO TRANSITION GENDER FACES PARENTS' WRATH

But NPR did not seem to include voices on the other side, and has not responded to a request for additional comment on that point from Fox News Digital.

The article marked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a major opponent of "gender-affirming" surgeries for children.

DeSantis, according to NPR reporter Melissa Block, is targeting "LGBTQ rights, and has made ‘parental rights,’ especially in education , a running theme as he eyes a potential White House bid."

FORMER TRANS KID SHARES AGONY OF SIDE EFFECTS FROM 'MUTILATING' MEDICAL TRANSITION: 'I'VE GOTTEN NO HELP'

DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin responded to NPR's claims in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"NPR once again reveals their true colors as a publicly funded propaganda machine. Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, 2022 was the ‘Year of the Parent’ as he championed unprecedented access for parents to the materials and services provided to children in the public education system."

He continued: "In Florida, we refuse to bow to a radical minority who want to encourage minor children to make life-altering decisions that have lasting and permanent ramifications, like forgoing the ability to have children. We stand for protecting our children and protecting their innocence."

Block, an "NPR special correspondent covering gender issues," according to her Twitter profile, heavily featured a 13-year-old child named Liz Bostock.

The young teenager started receiving "puberty blockers" last year, according to NPR, and is also taking Lupron shots.

The shots, which are intended to "pause" puberty, are also designed "to stop menstruation or erections or to prevent further development of undesired secondary sex characteristics," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Liz was "[a]ssigned male at birth," according to NPR, "identified as nonbinary by fifth grade and decided to use they/them pronouns."

But now "Liz identifies as female and transgender," NPR explained.

‘I figured out that I actually felt like a girl,’" Liz told the outlet. "Not just in-between."

"The goal is to keep her body from developing further in ways that don't align with her gender identity," the report noted.

"It's been amazing," the child’s mother, Virginia Hamner, told NPR.

UTAH BILL LOOKS TO BAN GENDER-AFFIRMING SURGERY FOR MINORS

NPR, which is paid for by taxpayers, framed the story as a battle between Florida’s government and "trans kids," "medical professionals" and "patients’ families."

"Florida has banned gender-affirming care for trans kids — sparking objections from medical professionals and patients' families. Now, families have to decide whether to move states or stop their kids' treatment."

Rapid response director for DeSantis, Christina Pushaw, mocked the story in a tweet.

"NPR: ‘Nobody is doing sex change surgery on children; that is right wing propaganda,’" she wrote. "Florida: ‘OK, so you won’t mind if we ban it then!’"

Author John Hawkins also responded to NPR's tweet, criticizing the term "gender-affirming care."

"'Gender-affirming care’ makes about as much sense as ‘Depression-affirming care’ or ‘Schizophrenia-affirming care.’ There are few things sicker and more evil than encouraging mental illness in children."