Former GOP senator says Biden administration is out of touch with economic reality: 'Wake up'

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., joined "Hannity" on Tuesday to discuss record-high gas prices and inflation as the Biden administration struggles to take control.

SCOTT BROWN: I just drove in, I paid $5.05 and that’s just for the cheapest gas I could find on the way into Manchester. In New Hampshire, diesel prices are the highest they’ve ever been and six, seven, eight days in a row, as you know, it’s going up, up, up, up. We were energy-independent less than two years ago. The administration made it crystal clear, as you referenced, they were going to do away with fossil fuels and crush the coal and oil industries, which they are doing, they’re doing everything in their power to do so. They are trying to really re-shape the economy to go into a green economy, and [Biden] is not going to do anything because he wants that green vote. All the AOCs and all the others.

AMID HIGH GAS PRICES, TWITTER DRAGS SEN. DEBBIE STABENOW FOR TOUTING ELECTRIC CAR: ‘LET THEM EAT TESLAS!’

Respectfully to Sen. Stabenow, listen, she’s a multimillionaire, she probably paid cash. The average citizen can’t do that. You can’t find a cheap hybrid car because by then there already, you know, not reliable, as you know. And we can do better. We shouldn’t be having to go to Venezuela and actually Saudi Arabia on our knees begging for oil. This is America. And the president and the vice president, the administration, Yellen especially, inflation, the border — I mean, we could go on and on. We've got to get our act together here. So, I’m hopeful they wake up somehow, and it’s going to be in the next election cycle.

