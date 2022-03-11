Inflation warning from Yellen contradicts White House; Jussie Smollett acts out after sentencing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TREASURY SECRETARY’S INFLATION WARNING - Janet Yellen appeared to contradict the White House in an interview after saying she expects another year of "uncomfortably high" inflation. Continue reading …

DIFFERENT OUTLOOK - Congressional Democrats aren't on the same page about whether voters will punish them for soaring gas prices in midterm elections. Continue reading …

WRONG ON KYIV FALL - As Russian troops massed on the Ukraine border weeks before the invasion, Western intelligence officials were concerned that Kyiv could fall in days. Continue reading …

REFUGEE HELP - A Chicago woman who spent more than a week helping displaced Ukrainians in Poland plans to return to Poland again soon. Continue reading …

‘WOKE’ MICKEY MOUSE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Walt Disney Company as "woke" after the company came out against a GOP-led parental rights bill. Continue reading …







POLITICS

KEYSTONE FALLOUT - President Biden has been "absolutely worthless" and "has done nothing for us," South Dakotans say after Keystone XL Pipeline cancelation. Continue reading …

SPECIAL COUNSEL WIN - The federal judge presiding over the case of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann refused to strike "factual background." Continue reading …

SPENDING BILL - The U.S. Senate passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill that will fund the federal government through Sept. 30, send $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. Continue reading …

DISCLOSE TIES - House Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans are asking environmental groups to disclose their ties to a non-governmental organization reportedly used by Vladimir Putin to make an impact on American energy production. Continue reading …

UNSC BIOLAB INQUIRY - Russia and China are doubling down on claims that the U.S. is conducting biological weapons research in "biolabs" across war-torn Ukraine. Continue reading …

MEDIA

BIDEN NOT FEARED - Laura Ingraham said "not one single bad guy on Earth fears Joe Biden" in Thursday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." Continue reading …



‘LAUGHING FIT’ - Sean Hannity blasted Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday for having a "laughing fit" in a Warsaw, Poland, news conference. Continue reading …

WATCHING CLOSELY - Former President Donald Trump warned that global actors like Chinese autocrat Xi Jinping are watching Biden's response to the Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

WHITLOCK’S SMOLLETT REACTION - Sportswriter and host of the "Fearless" podcast Jason Whitlock reacted to Jussie Smollett's sentencing on Thursday. Continue reading …

WMD REACTION - Ret. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis spoke on "Jesse Watters Primetime" about whether the West should respond if Vladimir Putin uses chemical, biological warfare. Continue reading …

OPINION

DANNY DANON - Reports have recently emerged that a new nuclear deal with Iran, the world’s largest sponsor of terror, will be concluded within days. Continue reading …



MICHAEL RYAN - Did you ever wonder why are we imposing a maximum pressure campaign on Russia while negotiating to lift one off Iran? Continue reading …

SETH MOULTON - As Russia enters week three of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many are already calling this the Second Cold War. Continue reading …

STEPHEN MOORE -The Labor Department announced Thursday to no one’s surprise that over the past 12 months, consumer prices have risen 7.9 percent. And that’s the good news. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ -Everyone remembers the last activities they did before the world shut down in March 2020. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PROUD HERITAGE - Ukrainians are so ready to fight back against the invading Russian army, some of them are being turned away because there aren't enough. Continue reading …

DISNEY SHAREHOLDER OUTRAGE - The Walt Disney Company was confronted at a shareholder meeting by an activist shareholder accusing it of "complicity in China genocide." Continue reading …

SMOLLETT SENTENCED - Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, along with probation, and fined following a contentious four hours in a Chicago courtroom. Continue reading …

‘SESAME STREET’S' LUIS DIES - Emilio Delgado, known for his role as Luis on "Sesame Street," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. Continue reading …

‘FLIP OR FLOP’ ENDING - "Flip or Flop" is coming to an end. The news was announced by the show’s stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Do the sanctions punish the people they're intended to punish? And … are there unintended consequences that we should be thinking about? Good intentions are not enough."

- TUCKER CARLSON

