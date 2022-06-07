Amid high gas prices, Twitter drags Sen. Debbie Stabenow for touting electric car: ‘Let them eat Teslas!’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., incensed conservatives on Twitter Tuesday while bragging that she doesn’t have to worry about high gas prices because she drives an electric car.

Stabenow also claimed she can’t wait for more Americans to "move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies."

The senator’s comments came during Tuesday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing which featured testimony from United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen was called to clarify the Biden administration’s approach to tackling the high level of inflation and gas prices Americans are currently facing.

While addressing Yellen, Stabenow, who appeared to be all smiles, talked about her fortunate situation of not having to fuel up while driving from her home state of Michigan to Washington, D.C.. She was able to avoid the high gas prices and seemed quite pleased about it.

Stabenow stated, "I just have to say just on the issue of that at gas prices; after waiting for a long time to have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station. It didn’t matter how high it was."

The Senator then added, "So I’m looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren’t going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets."

Though conservatives on Twitter – and other critics who were displeased at Stabenow’s ‘just buy electric’ rhetoric – accused Stabenow of bragging and claimed her statements were tone deaf.

Conservative commentator Greg Price responded to Stabenow’s words with two statistics to give her claim some context. He tweeted, "Average cost of an electric car: $56,000. Median household income in Michigan: $59,234," implying that not everyone can just buy electric and quit complaining about gas prices, like Stabenow can.

"Let them buy Teslas!" National Review writer Kyle Smith tweeted, couching the statement as Stabenow’s own elitist Marie Antoinette moment.

The Rubin Report host Dave Rubin tweeted, "This lady is the rare, very special combination of smug, stupid, insane and evil."

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens tweeted a photo of heiress Paris Hilton wearing a T-shirt with the words "STOP BEING POOR" printed on it, as if that’s what Stabenow was basically asking Americans to do.

"She seems to totally be in touch with 90% of the population. . ." tweeted conservative author Ned Ryun sarcastically.

The Federalist senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland tweeted, "She'll just have to make sure she has it charged before the rolling blackouts hit in Michigan because they don't have enough [electrical] power."

The Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote, "Everyone listen to this wealthy, elite member of Congress... just go buy an $80,000 electric vehicle and you won't need to worry about gas prices. Let them eat cake!"

Young’s fellow Times columnist Tim Murtaugh wondered, "Did she wave to the peasants as she drove by?"

"Perfect example of a Commie Elitist™" surmised conservative actor Adam Baldwin.

And conservative YouTube creators The Hodge Twins tweeted, "How out of touch with the people can you be? We all can’t afford to just go out and buy electric vehicles, nor do we all want to."