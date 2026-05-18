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Democrat Elections

Dems demand release of hidden DNC autopsy after 2024 collapse: ‘We got our butts kicked’

Rep. Glenn Ivey says the report is 'going to be embarrassing, apparently, to some people' after sweeping losses

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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WATCH: Democratic lawmakers question why the DNC still won’t release the 2024 election autopsy report Video

WATCH: Democratic lawmakers question why the DNC still won’t release the 2024 election autopsy report

Democrats are pressuring the DNC to release its 2024 autopsy report as debate grows over what the findings could mean for the midterms and Kamala Harris’ potential 2028 bid. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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House Democrats are publicly questioning why the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has not released its internal 2024 election review after the party’s sweeping losses.

"Why haven’t we put it out? Because we got our butts kicked," Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., said. "I think it’s going to be embarrassing, apparently, to some people."

"Why? I have no idea," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said when asked why the report had not been released. "And whether they should? I don’t know."

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE FLIP FLOPS, PULLS PLUG ON ITS 2024 ELECTION ‘AUTOPSY'

Rep. Jerry Nadler speaking to media in New York City

Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks to members of the media in New York City on Oct. 3, 2025, as the White House halts $18 billion in infrastructure funding including the Hudson Tunnel Project and Second Avenue Subway amid concerns over diversity and inclusion and a federal shutdown. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

Following the Democrats’ sweeping losses in the 2024 election cycle, the DNC launched an internal autopsy investigating where the party fell short in securing a win in both the presidential election and the majority in Congress.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., argued party leaders ignored longtime Democratic voters and failed to deliver on key promises while in power.

"They don’t want people to know the truth," Tlaib said. "They messed up. They didn’t listen to their Democratic base."

The DNC is facing growing calls from Democratic lawmakers and former Vice President Kamala Harris — the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee — to release the report publicly. NBC News reported that Harris was "signaling that she has no problem with a public airing of what went wrong last time." She claimed to have not been aware of DNC Chair Ken Martin’s decision to not release the report, despite repetitively pledging he would.

HARRIS BACKS RELEASING DNC'S 2024 ELECTION AUTOPSY DESPITE LEADERSHIP BURYING REPORT

Split of DNC convention 2024 and Kamala Harris

Democratic lawmakers are pressing the DNC to publicly release the party’s 2024 election autopsy amid growing fallout over the report, including support for the effort from former Vice President Kamala Harris. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

"I stand with Vice President Harris in wanting to get it released," Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said. "I’d like to see what the conclusions are."

"I’ve said they should release it, and there’s no question," Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said. "The report got done. I think it’s good to always review why things were successful or not."

As controversy around the autopsy heightens, conflicting views have emerged on whether releasing the review would hurt or help Harris’ polling for the upcoming presidential election, as she has signaled a possible 2028 bid. Axios reported that several Democrats — including advisers to potential 2028 presidential candidates — believe keeping the report under wraps gives Harris an unfair advantage by avoiding renewed scrutiny of her failed 2024 campaign.

DNC officials, however, have argued the report is being withheld ahead of the midterms to keep the party focused on retaking the House and Senate in November. Martin said in a statement that if releasing the autopsy will not help Democrats win in the midterms, then it is purely a "distraction."

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Ken Martin speaking during an interview at DNC headquarters in Washington

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, speaks during an interview at DNC headquarters in Washington on Nov. 2, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I assume if they thought public release would help the party, they would release it," Nadler said when asked if the autopsy should be made public before midterms.

Other Democrats argued publicly releasing the autopsy before the midterms would improve transparency and help the party regroup ahead of November’s elections.

"It should come out as soon as possible so we all can learn from it," Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., said when asked if the autopsy should be made public before midterms.

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"The more information you have, the better off you are as we approach these elections coming up in November," Johnson replied.

"There should be no secrets — no big deal. Let's let the truth come out."

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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