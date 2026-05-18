Dems demand release of hidden DNC autopsy after 2024 collapse: ‘We got our butts kicked’

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House Democrats are publicly questioning why the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has not released its internal 2024 election review after the party’s sweeping losses.

"Why haven’t we put it out? Because we got our butts kicked," Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., said. "I think it’s going to be embarrassing, apparently, to some people."

"Why? I have no idea," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said when asked why the report had not been released. "And whether they should? I don’t know."

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE FLIP FLOPS, PULLS PLUG ON ITS 2024 ELECTION ‘AUTOPSY'

Following the Democrats’ sweeping losses in the 2024 election cycle, the DNC launched an internal autopsy investigating where the party fell short in securing a win in both the presidential election and the majority in Congress.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., argued party leaders ignored longtime Democratic voters and failed to deliver on key promises while in power.

"They don’t want people to know the truth," Tlaib said. "They messed up. They didn’t listen to their Democratic base."

The DNC is facing growing calls from Democratic lawmakers and former Vice President Kamala Harris — the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee — to release the report publicly. NBC News reported that Harris was "signaling that she has no problem with a public airing of what went wrong last time." She claimed to have not been aware of DNC Chair Ken Martin’s decision to not release the report, despite repetitively pledging he would.

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"I stand with Vice President Harris in wanting to get it released," Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said. "I’d like to see what the conclusions are."

"I’ve said they should release it, and there’s no question," Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said. "The report got done. I think it’s good to always review why things were successful or not."

As controversy around the autopsy heightens, conflicting views have emerged on whether releasing the review would hurt or help Harris’ polling for the upcoming presidential election, as she has signaled a possible 2028 bid. Axios reported that several Democrats — including advisers to potential 2028 presidential candidates — believe keeping the report under wraps gives Harris an unfair advantage by avoiding renewed scrutiny of her failed 2024 campaign.

DNC officials, however, have argued the report is being withheld ahead of the midterms to keep the party focused on retaking the House and Senate in November. Martin said in a statement that if releasing the autopsy will not help Democrats win in the midterms, then it is purely a "distraction."

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"I assume if they thought public release would help the party, they would release it," Nadler said when asked if the autopsy should be made public before midterms.

Other Democrats argued publicly releasing the autopsy before the midterms would improve transparency and help the party regroup ahead of November’s elections.

"It should come out as soon as possible so we all can learn from it," Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., said when asked if the autopsy should be made public before midterms.

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"The more information you have, the better off you are as we approach these elections coming up in November," Johnson replied.

"There should be no secrets — no big deal. Let's let the truth come out."