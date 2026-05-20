Sunny Hostin backs NAACP call for Black athletes to boycott public universities over redistricting

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"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin voiced support on Wednesday for the NAACP urging Black athletes and families to boycott public universities in states that are allegedly weakening Black representation.

Hostin and the ABC daytime talk show panel discussed the "Out of Bounds" campaign after the organization announced it on Tuesday. Though Hostin acknowledged that college athletes would be sacrificing opportunities, she suggested that doing so could drive political change.

"I think there has to be strategy," Hostin said. "I mean, you know, athletes have been involved in protests and politics for a long time."

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She continued, "Remember the Olympics and you had John Carlos and you had Muhammad Ali, but these were athletes that were established already. These college athletes stand to get a free education. They stand to make money because of the NIL now, so I think it is asking a lot. But, I think it's economic damage and economic harm has longtime been a very effective tool in the civil rights movement."

The campaign is targeting schools primarily in the SEC and ACC within states like Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Georgia to push back against the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais ruling on race-based congressional districts.

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Hostin added that this boycott would only include 13 schools and that top athletes would "have a lot of other choices."

"And I would suggest that if you think about Ole Miss, there was, I think a running back…. His name was Kylin Hill. He played at Ole Miss. You know, Ole Miss brings in a lot of money. He vowed not to play unless the state changed the Confederate flag. The Confederate flag came down months later. Because college sports brings in so much money," Hostin said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NAACP for comment.

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Hostin's fellow co-hosts were more reluctant to support the idea, though Joy Behar remarked that "it is young people who change the world" in terms of potential resistance.

Alyssa Farah Griffin called the campaign a "very good idea" but felt that it put "too much onus on the young people who did not create the problem" of redistricting. Whoopi Goldberg admitted that she didn't believe the campaign was "the best way" to achieve change.

"I think it's really going to become a case-by-case basis because I don't know how many schools we're talking about. I don't know how many athletes we're talking about and I don't know this is the best way. It can be part of a bigger picture but I don't know if this is the only way to go," Goldberg said.

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Members of the Black Congressional Caucus, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, supported the boycott on Tuesday.