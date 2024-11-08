Expand / Collapse search
Two blue state House Democrats slam party's stance on transgender athletes after Harris' defeat

'I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male,' Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Two blue-state Democrats are distancing themselves from the progressive wing of their party in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat in the 2024 presidential election, saying their party's support for transgender athletes in girls' sports was one issue that hurt Democrats.

"The Democrats have to stop pandering to the far left," Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., told The New York Times in a report published Thursday. "I don’t want to discriminate against anybody, but I don’t think biological boys should be playing in girls’ sports."

"Democrats aren’t saying that, and they should be," Suozzi added. 

The congressman narrowly held onto his Queens and Nassau swing seat in Tuesday's election, the Times noted.

TOP PHILLY DEM TORCHES HARRIS CAMP AS DEM BLAME GAME INTENSIFIES

Tom Suozzi and Seth Moulton

Two Democratic congressman from deep blue states distanced themselves from policies allowing transgender athletes in women's sports pushed by the left.  (Getty Images)

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton also criticized his party's stance on the transgender athlete issue as out-of-touch with most Americans.

"Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face," Moulton said in The New York Times report. "I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that." 

Nearly 70 percent of Americans don't believe that biological men should be allowed to compete in women's sports, according to a Gallup poll taken last year.

Progressive lawmaker Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also came out swinging against the Democratic Party after Harris' defeat, saying its embrace of "identity politics" created a working class voter exodus.

"It’s not just Kamala," he said in the Times report. "It’s a Democratic Party which increasingly has become a party of identity politics, rather than understanding that the vast majority of people in this country are working class. This trend of workers leaving the Democratic Party started with Whites, and it has accelerated to Latinos and Blacks."

READING, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds up a fist at a campaign rally at the Santander Arena on November 04, 2024 in Reading, Pennsylvania. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Many Democrats have been reckoning with Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Trump on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President-elect Trump soared to victory after winning key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan. He built on his 2020 coalition, making gains with Black and Latino voters and flipping several Democratic strongholds across the nation.

Republican candidates across the country also enjoyed big wins on Election Night, with the GOP taking the Senate and coming within striking distance of taking the House, while many key races remain too close to call.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.