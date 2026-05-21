Democrats release 2024 election autopsy that chair says 'does not meet my standards'

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Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin is publicly disowning his party’s own 2024 election "autopsy," calling the long-delayed report a product that "does not meet my standards" after Democrats suffered what he described as a "painful and consequential" defeat to President Donald Trump.

The blunt admission came as Martin described Democrats’ 2024 defeat as a "punch to the gut" and acknowledged the party’s "brand is in trouble and needs repair."

"I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards," Martin said of the report, adding that he could not "in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it."

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.