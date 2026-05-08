James Carville rages over failure by DNC to release 2024 political autopsy, calls it 'too stupid for words'

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Democratic strategist James Carville fumed on Thursday over the Democratic Party's unreleased autopsy about the 2024 election, calling the situation "too stupid for words" and accusing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of a cover-up.

"When an airplane crashes, the last thing anybody says, 'Let's not look back. Let's just look forward.' No. Why did the god---- thing crash?" Carville asked.

His "Politics War Room" co-host, Al Hunt, said he thought it should be released, but he wasn't too focused on it. Hunt noted that he and Carville both felt confident then-Vice President Kamala Harris was going to win.

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"The answer to that lies in this freaking autopsy that's been paid for, and you're sitting on it because you might hurt somebody's feelings," Carville said. "You're supposed to have your feelings hurt when you lose. You're supposed to feel bad about it. You're not — you're not supposed to like it. You're not supposed to cover it up."

"And it's not the end of your life if you made mistakes, but tell people about them," he continued. "This thing just this just winds me up to no end. I'm going I'm going to be on this s--- like gravy on rice 'cause it's just too stupid for words,"

"And we didn't get a single vote on Election Day we weren't already going to get on Labor Day," Carville added. "Why would we not want to? It doesn't have to be personal. Where did that money go? How was it spent? What was effective? What was not effective? Get it out there."

"Political science can help you answer some of these questions," he said. "But the idea that he did this and it's necessary and we have to find out what went wrong, why it went wrong, that you paid for it, and now you're sitting on it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

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Harris is fine with the election autopsy being released, according to an NBC News report, citing a source familiar with the conversations.

DNC Chair Ken Martin was confronted about releasing the analysis during an interview on "Pod Save America" in April.

Host Jon Favreau sparred with Martin for more than 10 minutes over the party chair's reversal on releasing the 200-page autopsy report laying out why Harris was defeated, and pointing to Martin's past criticism of the DNC for not releasing the 2016 autopsy report on Hillary Clinton's defeat.

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"We said this when we sent out the press release back in November saying we weren't going to release the report," Martin said. "We are going to actually keep our focus on those lessons, and we released those lessons. We continue to do that. And it's important for me, instead of navel-gazing and looking backwards and trying to relitigate 2024."

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"I don't know about you, Jon, but I don't have a time machine. I don't think you do. No one does. So we can't change what happened in ‘24," Martin continued. "The only thing we can do is actually change what happens in the future, including the ’26 election cycle, '28 and beyond."