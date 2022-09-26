Former Border Patrol officer who left Democratic Party blasts the left's 'pure hypocrisy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired Border Patrol agent who left the Democratic Party explained on "Fox & Friends First" Monday that the policies of the Biden administration worsened border security compared to the Trump policies.

Retired CBP officer Rosa Arellano said former President Trump inspired her to switch parties, explaining how he listened to the concerns of border agents.

"He was the first president in a long time that I recall actually came down to the border," she told Carley Shimkus.

"When he came down, and he spoke to the subject-matter experts of Border Patrol and us, the CBP officers, he listened to us," said the Texas border resident.

"He listened to us letting him know that we needed a multi-layer solution to this situation. And we mentioned that we needed physical barriers, strategic locations, we needed better infrastructure, we needed more boots on the ground and better technology. He listened to us, and he pointed it out to the country."

Arellano said it is "pure hypocrisy" from Democrats for calling the bussing of migrants a crisis when border communities are overwhelmed on a daily basis.

Arellano suggested Democrats go to the border to witness the crisis firsthand.

"If they come down and they check out what's going on, they would be baffled. We have our small border town that is just about 30,000-35,000. . It's ridiculous that we're getting illegals entering our area at a rate of about a thousand a day."

Arellano said she became a Republican after watching the mainstream media's negative coverage of Trump when he announced his run for president in 2015.

