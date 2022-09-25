Former Acting DHS Secretary: The border is anything but secure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy spoke with former acting-Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on border security under President Biden.

Following ongoing drug issues, record number of border crossings, and even reports of violent crimes caused by illegal immigrants, Wolf was pessimistic about the current state of border control.

"The border is anything but secure. There is no operational control over that border," Wolf said. "We continue to see month after month really astronomically high numbers, over 200,000 illegal apprehensions over 900,000 got away this fiscal year that’s ending in about a month from now. When you have that much unlawful and uncontrolled migration coming across that border, you have no control over it. You don’t know who’s entering and who’s not."

Wolf reported that Border Patrol has so far apprehended 68 known and suspected terrorists in 2022 with 12 apprehended in August alone.

"So the numbers continue to get worse with the Biden administration because they simply are not doing one fundamental thing and that is enforcing the law and bringing deterrence into that system. If individuals are not afraid of getting caught because they are getting released into the country and never removed, guess what, you will continue to see the numbers that we do every day," he said.

Gowdy commented how Republican governors such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are facing backlash from Democrats claiming they are illegally moving migrants out of their states to liberal cities. Wolf explained that while the federal government has the right to move migrants in their custody, the real issue comes what to do with overflowing shelters.

"The question though, for instance in the state of Texas, is DHS, in many instances, runs out of bed space, runs out of shelters to house these migrants in. So what they simply do is they release them on to the streets of El Paso or Brownsville or McAllen," Wolf said.

He added, "What Gov. Abbott is saying is hundreds, maybe even thousands of migrants are not safe by just sleeping on city streets and wandering the streets, so instead we’re going to bus them to New York and Chicago and DC and elsewhere because the federal government has simply washed their hands of the matter."

Regarding the Biden Administration, Wolf commented, "They are removing less and less individuals. I think they are at an all-time low in the amount of individuals they are targeting and arresting. Because at the end of the day, the Biden Administration don’t like to enforce border security, and they don’t like to enforce immigration law."

He was critical of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was dubbed the "border czar" by the White House. Since then, she has yet to directly visit the border and the crisis has only worsened.

"I think she has been a complete disaster, not only for the root causes. But she’s a border czar. I’m not really sure what her job is at the end of the day," Wolf said.

"The issue now is that you have hundreds of thousands of folks coming from about 140 different countries because they know what the rest of Americans know is that the border is wide open and there is very little control over it today," he said.