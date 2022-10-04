Former Border Patrol chief rips Biden admin on migrant crisis: They actively tore down a secure border

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday and slammed Democrats for staying silent on the migrant crisis which he said their border policies created.

RODNEY SCOTT: So the cartels are going to use any method they possibly can to smuggle commodities, whether it be human beings or whether it be the fentanyl you talked about earlier into this country. And I honestly wish some of those people on the left would have just ignored the border. We handed them a secure border. If they ignored it like they do those questions, we would have been better off. But they actively tore down the measures we had put in place to dramatically secure the border and put more secure than ever before. But today it is wide open, whether it be bringing across drones, small planes or what you're seeing. The massive numbers of illegal aliens crossing the southwest border every day are distractions to Border Patrol so that they can bring in the cartels, can bring in the fentanyl that your guests that were on earlier were talking about.