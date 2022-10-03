Bill Melugin responds to White House over border coverage: We're going to continue covering it

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin highlighted his attempts to speak with lawmakers about the border crisis Monday on "Special Report."

BILL MELUGIN: A lot of people who didn’t want to talk about the border. Some wouldn’t look us in the eye. We wanted to talk to Ayanna Pressley. She was one of the politicians who falsely smeared the horseback border patrol agents, did so a few weeks ago on the one-year anniversary. Wanted to talk to Bennie Thompson , the chairman of the homeland security committee. He said he had a speech to go to. Wouldn’t talk to us. Obviously we wanted to get Secretary Mayorkas. Reached out to DHS the week before we were out here. Gave them a heads-up that we were going to be here asked him for an interview. DHS never replied to us, so we went to him. Wanted to see if he would say anything about the border. And apparently couldn’t spare a few seconds.

[The numbers on the border] they keep getting worse. We set the record last year fiscal year 2021, 1.7 million illegal crossings. We just broke the record again this year, fiscal year 2022- 2.1 million crossings so far. We are waiting for the September numbers. And now the got away numbers are shooting through the roof as well. We just finished this fiscal year with 599,000 known gotaways according to CBP sources. That's 50,000 people a month sneaking past our border patrol without ever getting caught.

