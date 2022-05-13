Florida AG: Docs uncovered showing Biden, Mayorkas know their border policies help cartels, hurt US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Documents show President Biden and his Homeland Security chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, are knowingly engaging in policymaking that benefits transnational smuggling cartels and endangers the United States, Florida's attorney general said Friday.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on "America Reports" that her office has obtained documents she said show Mayorkas did not tell the truth when he testified to Congress that DHS was effectively managing the Mexican border.

Biden, she said, is the ringleader of an "unconscionable cover-up" of immigration policy breakdowns, telling Fox News the documents she obtained through FOIA show he understands his policies are enriching cartels and failing the homeland.

TRUMP POSTS VIRAL MEME AS BIDEN'S ‘GREAT MAGA KING’ BARB BACKFIRES

"[Mayorkas] testified under oath to Congress, and I showed last week that that was a lie when he said the policies were not affecting this historic illegal immigration into our country," Moody said.

"And now we have uncovered through Florida's litigation that not only does Biden understand that the transnational criminal organizations are facilitating, organizing and profiting millions from the illegal immigration into our country, they also understand with the cancelation of Title 42, – and this is, in CBP's words – 'there will be significant safety implications'."

Last week, a DHS official responded to illegal immigration-related questions from Sen. Joshua Hawley, R-Mo., – pledging to the Republican lawmaker collective migration figures will ultimately decrease after Title 42 is rescinded.

On "America Reports," Moody said Mayorkas has repeatedly claimed his office is effectively handling the border crisis, but cited one document gleaned from the FOIA request explaining that a "worst case scenario" would be a "pause in the use of removal pathway such as … ‘Remain in Mexico’" and Title 42 "impacts [USCBP] ability to expel subjects…"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Host John Roberts noted litigation is ongoing in Louisiana federal court, as to whether the Biden administration can rescind the Title on May 23.

"We have lawyers right now in court arguing for safety purposes," Moody replied, adding that the hiring of "Disinformation Czar" Nina Jankowicz is furthermore unsurprising.

"Now you've [brought] in someone with a ‘spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down’ on the American public," she said, pointing to how Jankowicz imitated actress Julie Andrews in a now-viral video condeming purported right-wing "information laundering."