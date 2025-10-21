Florida teacher wins lawsuit, gets to restore Charlie Kirk poster school district banned from classroom

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teacher restored a Charlie Kirk poster after winning a lawsuit against a school district that forced him to remove it after a student complained about it.

"This is quite a victory, and it's not my victory – this victory is the students' victory," William Loggans told Fox News Digital.

Loggans went on to say, "Instead of being told what they can have or what kind of inspirational quotes they can have in the room and on the person, now they can hear different viewpoints. They can make up their own minds. And so, this is a clear victory for my students and, frankly, for students across this nation."

Loggans teaches comprehensive law honors and economics at Horizon High School in the Orange County School District. He previously told Fox News Digital that he challenged the school district to set an example for his students.

"I think it's going to have a huge impact on my students, and it already has in several ways. I've had a lot of them come by and congratulate me," he added.

The public school teacher felt targeted after being forced to remove a Charlie Kirk poster in his classroom after a student complained about it.

Loggans' attorney, Anthony Sabatini, posted on X that the principal of Horizon High School conceded defeat in the case, posting a screenshot of an email he received from him.

"Based on my review and your representation, your grievance is granted and you may redisplay the poster," a screenshot of an email written by Horizon High School Principal Andrew Jackson reads.

Loggans says he adorns his classroom walls with various inspirational posters by prominent figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and Ronald Reagan. The poster of Kirk included one of his quotes: "Never underestimate the power of your voice and the impact you can have on the world when you speak up for what you believe in."

Neither Jackson nor the Orange County School District immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Loggans’ comments came after a student complained about a Kirk poster he displayed in his classroom that led the Orange County School District to force him to remove it to avoid controversy. The teacher, who said the poster’s inclusion on his wall was not a political statement, claimed the school administration admitted that the poster wasn’t controversial but demanded it be removed due to Kirk’s status as a lightning rod in some circles .

Sabatini told Fox News Digital that they demanded that the school district follow the law.

"We highlighted the policy. We showed that they were being hypocritical in the way they implemented the policy. We put them in a corner and they realized it was either litigation, which they would lose, or do the right thing. So we kind of forced them to do the right thing," he said.

The Florida Department of Education and the Office of Parental Rights in the Attorney General’s office helped Sabatini with the case. Sabatini explained further to Fox News Digital that the district made a vague argument that would not have worked.

"It said that figures that are depicted who happen to be involved with politics, political figures could not be depicted in posters on the wall, and especially if it seemed as if it was an endorsement of their views. And the truth of the matter is in a social studies classroom, there's all types of photos and depictions," Sabatini explained.

Sabatini said they argued that the quote displayed on the Charlie Kirk poster is a quote that Loggans weaves into his everyday lessons.

"… Which is dream big and believe in yourself and always have integrity and that it's relevant, it's inspirational, it's not, it's not divisive. And, that's it… I think they realized that they would have lost had it been adjudicated," he said.

The fallout from Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University has pushed Turning Point USA (TPUSA) into its greatest prominence yet. The organization has seen an explosion in interest and chapter formations in the weeks since his death.

Loggans told Fox News Digital that a TPUSA chapter will launch at Horizon High School next week and the chapter is much needed.

"Our Turning Point USA club is getting started next week. We're having our first meeting and we're anticipating a lot of participants or a lot of students coming by to see what it's all about," he said.