Charlie Kirk painted as 'controversial,' 'provocative' in media’s assassination coverage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mainstream media pundits eulogized the "controversial" and "divisive" Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after he was the victim of a political assassination on Wednesday.

Kirk, the founder of one of the most influential political organizations in the country, was shot while holding an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He later died of his wound, leaving the country reeling from another act of horrific political violence.

As facts of the shooting were being gathered, anchors and guests on MSNBC, CNN and ABC were quick to point out Kirk’s "divisive" politics.

"Charlie Kirk is a divisive figure, a polarizing lightning rod, whatever term you want to use," MSNBC host Katy Tur said on her show "Katy Tur Reports."

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

On "CNN News Central," CNN anchor and chief legal strategist Laura Coates said, "If this is in fact tied to his political ideology, given the fact that he is quite the lightning rod in many communities and has been accessible, and yet controversial, you‘ve got a very terrifying prospect for so many people who share his similar qualities."

"It’s no secret that Charlie Kirk has said a number of controversial things over the years, in particular about DEI, Jews, women, LGBTQ community, people of color," ABC News’ Kyra Phillips said.

A New York Times headline used passive language of "dies" rather than he was murdered.

MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd went as far as to suggest Kirk’s "hateful" words influenced the shooting, claiming that it could have been caused by "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."

"He has been one of the most divisive, especially divisive, younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to ‘hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions,’" Dowd said.

Dowd later apologized for his remarks on Bluesky.

MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler later released a statement apologizing for his comments, and Dowd was fired Wednesday night.

Even after Kirk was confirmed dead, some commentators continued to call out his "controversial opinions."

YANKEES HOLD MOMENT OF SILENCE IN HONOR OF CHARLIE KIRK AFTER SHOOTING DEATH IN UTAH

"Charlie was a very divisive guy," former Republican congressman Joe Walsh said on CNN’s "The Lead with Jake Tapper." "He wanted to be provocative and get in people‘s faces. Again, a lot of people like him got the right to do that, but yeah, that won‘t generate good feeling across the divide at all."

Tapper himself pointed out that Kirk’s events "attracted controversy."

Other media commentators were more worried about the backlash from the right after Kirk’s death.

Politico senior correspondent Adam Wren said, "They want the left to be punished over this. They see the left as producing a disproportionate number of violent people. They point to the assassination attempts against President Trump last year. And, of course, you know, we can go back in and find instances of the right on violence as well. But they clearly see this as a rallying cry and want vengeance. Some of them have used that word specifically ‘vengeance.’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I know it’s hard to predict the future, but you could imagine the [Trump] administration using this as a justification for something," Tur added on her show.

President Donald Trump responded to Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social.

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two young children.

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.