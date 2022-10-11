Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Baltimore high school brawl caught on video as parents plead for a safe environment

Multiple groups of students got into a violent altercation at the high school in Baltimore

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Cell phone video captures massive brawl in Baltimore County school

Cell phone video captures massive brawl in Baltimore County school

Video captured by bystanders shows a recent brawl inside Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County (WBFF). 

A massive brawl broke out at a high school in Baltimore County recently as parents and community activists raise the alarm on children's safety. 

Cell phone video captured by a bystander shows two groups of students swinging wildly at each other in the hallways of Lansdowne High School. 

Lansdowne High School educates about 1,345 students in Baltimore County, Maryland. 

Lansdowne High School educates about 1,345 students in Baltimore County, Maryland.  (Google Maps)

The school's principal tried to break up the altercation and was attacked, according to Fox 45.

NY TIMES REPORT NOTES ‘SEISMIC’ HIT TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN WAKE OF PANDEMIC

"How can our kids learn when they're in this fight or flight mode? We wonder why the grades and proficiency levels are down so low because how can these kids learn when they're surrounded by violence," Darren Badillo, a Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition member, told the local news outlet. 

Testing has shown that many students in Baltimore are falling behind. At nearby Patterson High School, 77% of students tested at an elementary-school reading level at the beginning of the last school year. Only about 2% were reading at grade level. 

This screengrab, blurred to protect the high school students' identities, shows a recent fight at Lansdown High School. 

This screengrab, blurred to protect the high school students' identities, shows a recent fight at Lansdown High School.  (WBFF)

Several students got into a brawl at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore. 

Several students got into a brawl at Lansdowne High School in Baltimore.  (WBFF)

Learning loss due to the coronavirus pandemic likely contributed to some of those low scores, but more students are also not present in the classroom. Absentee numbers jumped from 19% chronically absent in 2019 to 22% chronically absent in 2021. 

The Baltimore County school district is hosting a town hall on student safety on Thursday evening. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Lansdowne High School and Baltimore County Public Schools but did not receive a response. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest