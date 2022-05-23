Florida officers describe rescue of child from burning home on 'Fox & Friends First': 'They never gave up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sheriff is applauding his deputies after they saved a 9-year-old boy from a house fire, saving his life in the nick of time.

FLORIDA SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES RESCUE CHILD FROM BURNING HOUSE

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and his deputies Alexander Maldonado and Kevin Reich joined "Fox & Friends First" recalling the heroic act that saved the child's life.

"It's their quick actions, their bravery, the fact that they never gave up on that child, trying to give them every opportunity to survive," Sheriff Chronister told co-host Todd Piro. "It's their heroic actions is the reason that this child is alive today."

"You can talk about all the training, the tools, the equipment, but it's their big hearts, the fact they never gave up, that's why we're celebrating a win today," he continued.

SEATTLE POLICE RESCUE 2 MEN, TODDLER AFTER RUBBER RAFT SINKS

The house fire took place in Seffner, Florida, on Thursday night. When the deputies arrived on the scene, they were told a child was still inside the home, already engulfed in flames.

Maldonado and Reich were able to break a window, entering the home and rescuing the young boy.

"Alex was the one that located the boy just inside the bedroom," Reich said. "I was able to hear him from the other side of the residence that he had located the boy, and at that time, we went to work and made sure that we got him out of there safely."

"That room was completely full of smoke," he continued. "So every minute counts at that point. Every second counts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The child's mother was also on the scene, as deputies rushed to find her son.

"She was frantic," Maldonado recalled. "She was crying out. She was actually trying to get inside the house."

According to Sheriff Chronister, the child is "progressing very well" and is expected to make a full recovery.