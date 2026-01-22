Florida nurse fired after vile TikTok rant targeting pregnant White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida hospital has terminated a nurse who said she hoped White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gets severely injured during childbirth.

"As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear," Lexie Lawler, formerly a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, said in a video posted on TikTok.

"I hope you f------- rip from bow to stern and never s--- normally again, you c---," she added.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Patty Abril, director of media relations and strategic communications at Baptist Health, said Lawler is no longer employed at the hospital.

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," Abril said. "Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system."

Abril added, "While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver’s ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care. We are committed to an environment that promotes trust, professionalism and respect for all."

In December, Leavitt announced that she and her husband Nick are expecting a baby girl due in May, who will join their first son, Niko, born in July 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment and contacted the hospital to reach Lawler and also attempted to reach her by phone.

Lawler declined to comment on the matter to Newsweek.

