Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Florida nurse fired after vile TikTok rant targeting pregnant White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Florida nurse was terminated after she said she hoped Leavitt suffered severe injury during childbirth

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Karoline Leavitt expecting a baby girl backed by a 'pro-family' White House Video

Karoline Leavitt expecting a baby girl backed by a 'pro-family' White House

'My View' host Lara Trump joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss press secretary Karoline Leavitt's second pregnancy, her view on declining birthrates in the U.S. and what it means to be a working mother.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida hospital has terminated a nurse who said she hoped White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gets severely injured during childbirth. 

"As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear," Lexie Lawler, formerly a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, said in a video posted on TikTok. 

"I hope you f------- rip from bow to stern and never s--- normally again, you c---," she added.

UCLA DEI DIRECTOR SAYS HE WAS FIRED OVER CONTROVERSIAL CHARLIE KIRK POSTS: 'GLAD WHEN BIGOTS DIE'

Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nick, are expecting a baby girl in May 2026.  (Karoline Leavitt)

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, Patty Abril, director of media relations and strategic communications at Baptist Health, said Lawler is no longer employed at the hospital. 

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," Abril said. "Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system."

WHITE HOUSE BABY BOOM IN FULL BLOOM AS USHA VANCE, TOP TRUMP AIDES ANNOUNCE PREGNANCIES

Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington, DC.   (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Abril added, "While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver’s ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care. We are committed to an environment that promotes trust, professionalism and respect for all." 

In December, Leavitt announced that she and her husband Nick are expecting a baby girl due in May, who will join their first son, Niko, born in July 2024.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment and contacted the hospital to reach Lawler and also attempted to reach her by phone.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Lawler declined to comment on the matter to Newsweek. 

Karoline leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to members of the press at the White House on Jan. 22, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue