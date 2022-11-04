Florida Democrat fact-checked on Twitter for claiming 2016 election was 'rigged'

One Florida Democrat was fact-checked for calling out "election deniers" on the ballot in the upcoming midterm elections after she previously denied the results of the 2016 presidential election.

The saga began when State House Rep. Anna V. Eskamani's tweet condemning election deniers drew the attention of Twitter account, "Defiant L's." The popular account posts screenshots purporting to show liberal hypocrisy.

In the first tweet from 2018 that the account shared, Eskamani quoted President Trump condemning the Mueller investigation as a "rigged witch hunt," before adding, "the only thing rigged in this was the 2016 presidential election."

But the Democrat condemned election deniers in a September tweet highlighted by the account.

"More Than 1 In 2 Americans Will Have An Election Denier On The Ballot This Fall. This isn’t funny — it’s dangerous," she fretted.

The "Defiant L's" tweet posted late Thursday received over 24,000 likes. The Democrat responded by calling the screenshot of her own tweets "disinformation."

"I must be doing something right when conservative accounts start trolling with disinformation memes. Appreciate y’all for at least using a nice picture of me lol," she replied.

However, underneath, Twitter fact-checked the Democrat's claim of "disinformation."

"Both tweets contained in the image were, in fact, tweeted by Rep. Eskamani," the note read, with links to both original tweets.

Conservatives cheered the move.

GOP strategist Matt Whitlock tweeted, "Grateful to twitter for this important added context."

Other accounts simply mocked the Democrat.

"LibsofTikTok" responded, "I'm actually embarrassed for you. Are you this stupid?" the account tweeted, later adding, "'Disinformation'" now apparently means "'posting my own words.'"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw asked, "Where's the disinformation? Are you saying that you actually didn't tweet that the election was rigged?"

At one point, the Democrat tried to defend her 2018 posting, calling it "a random tweet" commenting "on DNC influencing the 2016 Presidential Primary" and not election denialism.

That wasn't convincing to some Florida Republicans.

Jeremy Redfern, deputy press secretary for DeSantis, tweeted, "You were literally commenting on an article about the president," followed by a clown emoji.

Fellow Florida State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia teased his Democratic colleague with an image of someone with a shovel digging a large hole.

"Just take the L. Stop digging," he tweeted.

Former Florida Republican Party candidate Vic DeGrammont responded, "Do you understand the meaning of Disinformation? This is your tweet," he wrote with a clown emoji.

Despite the backlash, the Democrat once more defended herself, claiming she had never denied the 2016 election results.

"I have never denied the results of the 2016 election and have always referred to President Trump as President. I’m not gonna allow lies about me to spread but good to know you’re ok with that happening. Have a great night," she tweeted later.