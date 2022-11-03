Hillary Clinton laments GOP ‘election deniers’ in CNN interview, despite past stolen election claims

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton pointed the finger at Republicans, including GOP "election deniers," for the ongoing struggle between democracy and autocracy ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

Clinton herself has repeatedly claimed that her 2016 presidential election loss was unfair, calling Donald Trump "illegitimate" and remarking that candidates can have the race "stolen" from them even if they do everything right.

On Thursday, Clinton appeared on "CNN This Morning," where she was asked what the U.S. can do to combat ongoing threats to democracy.

Citing political turmoil in Russia, China, Brazil and Iran, Clinton said the U.S. should be promoting their values of democracy, freedom and equality, instead of engaging in culture war "political opportunism" driven by Republicans. She added that while the U.S. is better positioned than any other country for the future, the country is doing a good job of getting in its own way.

"Listening to the crazy stuff coming out from election deniers, from people who laugh at Paul Pelosi being attacked, from people who want to keep you scared, who don’t have answers to anything, you know, I think it’s time that every American say you know what, we’ve got a lot of stake in pulling ourselves together," she said.

Clinton went on to tout legislative achievements passed by Democrats in Congress, including infrastructure and drug pricing, and expressed hope that Americans would "get [their] house in order" on Election Day.

Clinton has made a number of interview appearances over the last several weeks with the midterms swiftly approaching. On Tuesday, she joined MSNBC’s "The ReidOut," where she was criticized for her belief that Americans do not fully comprehend how a Republican takeover of the House or Senate could affect their lives.

"I think that with all of the noise that we’ve gotten in this election season, I don’t think that people are really able to grasp that. But more importantly, I’m not sure they really understand the threats to their way of life," she said.

Throughout the interview, Clinton repeatedly denounced Republicans for "violent rhetoric" that she claimed led to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and was "disqualifying for people who are running for office."

On Oct. 25, Clinton also accused Republicans of plotting to steal the 2024 presidential election in the future.

"I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it," Clinton said.

