Fetterman rips Dems for hating anything Trump does, says party can’t resist worst impulses

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Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., ripped Democrats during a conversation with Bill Maher on Monday, arguing that the party will hate anything President Donald Trump does.

During the "Club Random" podcast on Monday, Fetterman said, "if he came out for ice cream and lazy Sundays, we would f---ing hate it."

Maher said the other side did it too and said he and the senator were on the same page.

"People attack us because they think we’re picking fights with the left," Maher said. "We’re not picking fights. We just don’t let it pass if we think something is stupid."

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Fetterman then wondered why politicians had to have a "f---ing opinion on everything."

"We all have platforms and we all have a personal bandwidth. You have to choose what’s your — and I don’t chase these small, weird things because it has no impact on the overall," he said.

Maher said, "They have to be at war," and suggested Democrats let thoughts that aren't important "pass like a cloud."

"Go after the stuff that matters — the politicization of the Justice Department, the threatening of elections. I mean, all the stuff," he said. "And the stuff like ballroom stuff, that’s the cloud. It just doesn’t matter. And if you chase it, it’s so much more about you."

The Pennsylvania Democrat said the party can't seem to resist its worst impulses.

"And now we’re, you know, the Democratic Party, we can’t resist our worst impulses as things continue to accelerate," Fetterman said. "We keep trying to get ahead of California. You know, as a national party, we can’t get ahead of California, of these kinds of policies and these kinds of thoughts of what we think it should be."

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Fetterman has been critical of his own party on numerous occasions.

During an appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday, Fetterman said Democrats alienated young male voters by increasingly portraying men as "part of the problem."

"Well, without a doubt, though you know there's part of the Democratic Party became more and more anti-men or describing that they were part of the problem, or they have toxic traits," Fetterman said during the discussion.

He added, "And that's why there's been such a big, big migration away from the Democratic Party from young men, and that's that's really why, one of the parts why we lost in 2024."

"We've lost the vote," Fetterman later said while discussing traditional union workers and male voters. "You talk to any of the traditional union members that are men. You know, they — we've lost them a long time ago."

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Fetterman argued Democrats cannot rebuild support among male voters by blaming them for broader societal problems.

"Now if you identify anyone as the problem or blame them for some things, then you're going to lose," Fetterman said.

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Fox News' CJ Womack contributed to this report.