Carville pans Democrats for continuing to alienate men with 'future is female' talk

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville scolded Democrats and liberals for lecturing men about their lifestyle choices and using rhetoric like "the future is female."

Carville has frequently called out the Democratic Party for its use of identity politics, warning that it has damaged the brand like a foul odor clinging to a shirt.

On Tuesday, he was asked by "The People’s Cabinet" podcast host Daniel Koh whether the Democratic Party has a problem communicating with young men.

"They do," Carville replied, suggesting that one can just listen to NPR for a few minutes, multiple times a day, to hear the kind of rhetoric that has alienated men.

"They were told, ‘The future is female, you must always believe the woman is never wrong, #MeToo,'" Carville said. "And men are like, ‘S---, do I count? What about my life? I mean, we're only 48% of the voting population.’"

He then called out the language he has heard from his fellow Democrats about elections.

"Every time you would see an election, 'It's all coming down to suburban women,'" he said, lamenting rhetoric about an "uprising" and "women-of-color."

The "Ragin’ Cajun" then offered a hypothetical about the male, working-class experience.

"You go home, you want a cold beer, you want a hamburger, and you want to watch the football game," Carville said.

"No, no!" he added, mocking Democratic rhetoric. "You can't do that! Not football. No. No. Hamburgers? How many calories does that have? Do you know what that does to you? Beer? No. You should be drinking a nice fruit spritzer or something."

"And I’m like, ‘Oh, get off of my back!’ Right?" Carville said. "And then, 'If you have sex, you must wear a condom!’"

"I mean, we just never communicated with them," he said, lamenting that the alienation of men could be fixed by "just talking like people."

While Carville acknowledged there are demographic shifts in the country, he warned that some members of society are being ignored.

"There are no television shows about these people anymore. They’ve been erased from the culture. We’ve just erased them," he said of American men who feel ignored by the modern Democratic Party. "'You don’t exist, no one sees you, no one cares about you, you’ve had it made all your life.' And a lot of these people say, ‘I got it made? What are you talking about?’"

"We just lecture people too much," Carville argued, adding the same alienated men have suffered stagnating wages and loss of status.