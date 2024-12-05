Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman hits party's losses among young male voters: 'It's undeniable that Democrats have lost a lot'

Fetterman laments 'serious erosion' among support from men in the Democratic Party.

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
The Democrat has been candid with his party about why they lost the 2024 election, specifically among young American males. 

Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania doubled down on his comments criticizing his party over their 2024 election losses, specifically among men, during an appearance on "The View" Thursday. 

"The View" co-hosts pressed Fetterman on his previous comments in which he bluntly told his fellow Democrats they lost male voters to President-elect Donald Trump because they were "condescending" and "insulting."

"It forces men to kind of choose, can I really remain a Democrat?" he said. "The tone in those kinds of situations, it's undeniable. I've witnessed that over the last eight years … and here we are now and now whether it's ‘bros’ or the ‘manosphere’ and I mean clearly, those are negative kinds of terms."

"If you talk down with them, or you make them part of the problem, or it's all because of you and your fault, then of course, they're going to find an alternative," he added. "And that's what they've done."

Fetterman wears a sweatshirt in the Capitol

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to a reporter as he leaves the Senate chamber after a vote in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fetterman said it's "undeniable" that Democrats have lost ground with men. 

"I'm not sure we're able to bring that back without a long-term kind of strategy to reengage them, because it's undeniable there's been serious erosion," he said. 

Fetterman told the New York Times last month that the party's condescension toward male voters had alienated a major bloc.

"In 2016, I was doing an event with the steel workers, across the street where I live, and I was noticing different kind of energy with this, with Trump. It was clear at that time that people were voting for Trump. And the Democrats’ response was, ‘Aren’t they smart enough to realize they’re voting against their interests?’ And that’s insulting, and … that’s just not helpful. It’s condescending. And if anything, that reinforces that kind of stereotype," he told the outlet.

"Telling them that 'I know better than you do,' that’s not helpful," he added. 

John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) arrives for the "AI Insight Forum" at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. ((Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images))

He also warned his party that they need to stop their pearl-clutching over Trump's win, adding that the outrage from Democrats "has to be candy for Trump."

"We’re not even at Thanksgiving, and Democrats just can’t stop losing our minds every 15 minutes. We really need to pace ourselves, or, you know, FFS [for f---'s sake], just grab a grip," he said. 

Kendall Tietz is a writer with Fox News Digital. 