Fetterman hits party's losses among young male voters: 'It's undeniable that Democrats have lost a lot'

Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania doubled down on his comments criticizing his party over their 2024 election losses, specifically among men, during an appearance on "The View" Thursday.

"The View" co-hosts pressed Fetterman on his previous comments in which he bluntly told his fellow Democrats they lost male voters to President-elect Donald Trump because they were "condescending" and "insulting."

"It forces men to kind of choose, can I really remain a Democrat?" he said. "The tone in those kinds of situations, it's undeniable. I've witnessed that over the last eight years … and here we are now and now whether it's ‘bros’ or the ‘manosphere’ and I mean clearly, those are negative kinds of terms."

OUTGOING DNC CHAIR DEFENDS PARTY, SAYS 2024 COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE FOR DEMOCRATS

"If you talk down with them, or you make them part of the problem, or it's all because of you and your fault, then of course, they're going to find an alternative," he added. "And that's what they've done."

Fetterman said it's "undeniable" that Democrats have lost ground with men.

"I'm not sure we're able to bring that back without a long-term kind of strategy to reengage them, because it's undeniable there's been serious erosion," he said.

Fetterman told the New York Times last month that the party's condescension toward male voters had alienated a major bloc.

WOMEN ENGAGE IN MASS ‘PRIMAL SCREAM’ IN WAKE OF TRUMP VICTORY: ‘RELEASE OUR PAIN’

"In 2016, I was doing an event with the steel workers, across the street where I live, and I was noticing different kind of energy with this, with Trump. It was clear at that time that people were voting for Trump. And the Democrats’ response was, ‘Aren’t they smart enough to realize they’re voting against their interests?’ And that’s insulting, and … that’s just not helpful. It’s condescending. And if anything, that reinforces that kind of stereotype," he told the outlet.

"Telling them that 'I know better than you do,' that’s not helpful," he added.

He also warned his party that they need to stop their pearl-clutching over Trump's win, adding that the outrage from Democrats "has to be candy for Trump."

"We’re not even at Thanksgiving, and Democrats just can’t stop losing our minds every 15 minutes. We really need to pace ourselves, or, you know, FFS [for f---'s sake], just grab a grip," he said.