Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Fetterman

John Fetterman calls Trump victory a 'serious flex for bros': 'They're not fascists'

The Pennsylvania Democrat warned his party that the former president was making inroads within his state

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Fetterman calls Trumps Gaetz pick a God-tier level of trolling just to trigger a meltdown Video

Sen. Fetterman calls Trumps Gaetz pick a God-tier level of trolling just to trigger a meltdown

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said President-elect Donald Trump nominating Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as his attorney general was "nothing but trolling."

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman declared President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on election night a "serious flex for the bros."

Fetterman spoke to Politico this week about Trump’s victory in his home state largely due to the former president’s appeal towards male voters. He called out his fellow Democrats for failing to appeal to men in the same way. 

"I think this election was a serious flex for bros. And you know, it was strange that Democrats are like, ‘Oh, childless cat ladies. How dare you.’ Okay, that is weird. I don’t know why [JD] Vance would say that — you can be pro-family without insulting people that choose not to have kids or are unable to have kids," Fetterman said.

He continued, "But it’s the same thing. I mean, is the term ‘bros’ positive? And the media use that so liberally, pejoratively. Like, well, they’re unsophisticated, they’re shallow, or they’re crass. And we dismiss them."

ROGAN GRILLS FETTERMAN ABOUT AMNESTY IN BORDER BILL, DEMS USING MIGRATION TO TURN SWING STATES 'BLUE FOREVER'

Fetterman Trump

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman called President-elect Donald Trump winning his state a "serious flex for bros." (Getty Images)

Fetterman added, "I don’t understand why you wouldn’t go on Rogan. I’ve always been a long-term fan of his. I don’t agree with him on everything. But don’t we all have the responsibility to challenge our views and to be a part of those conversations with people?"

He continued to attack Democrats for "scolding" voters and attacking Trump supporters.

"I love people that are absolutely going to vote for Trump. They’re not fascists. They’re not those things. I think if you go to the tickle switch, use those kinds of terms, then it’s kind of hard to walk back on those things. That’s kind of a word that really isn’t part of the vernacular for voters. Scolding harder or clutching the pearls harder, that’s never going to work for Democrats," Fetterman said.

He specifically called out Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for forcing President Biden out of the race and suggesting he should have dropped out sooner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Fetterman in Senate hallway wearing black sweats

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) walks to the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on April 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"People like [Nancy] Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this "she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer." And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden," Fetterman said. "I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?"

Though Fetterman is no fan of Trump’s, he repeatedly warned his party that the former president had a "connection" with Pennsylvania voters, particularly after the first assassination attempt against him.

"Immediately after that, when I was out, I saw people with custom shirts with that image," Fetterman said. "It’s like, ‘They tried everything. They impeached this man, they put him on trial. You know, the media. And now they tried to kill him, and he survived.’ And he had the presence of mind to even respond, and created that. What if that was [Barack] Obama? Can you imagine what that would have meant to Democrats?"

Trump with blood on ear face next to Sen. John Fetterman

Fetterman warned there was growing support for Trump in Pennsylvania after the first assassination attempt against him. (AP Photo/FOX News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Like most of the country, Trump’s victory in Pennsylvania was largely driven by male voters. He won men under age 30 as well as increased his numbers with Black men. 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.