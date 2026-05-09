John Fetterman rips Democrats for running campaigns on 'f--- Trump' instead of constructive messaging

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman broke with fellow Democrats again Friday, criticizing what he called the party’s overreliance on anti-Trump messaging and urging a shift toward a more constructive approach.

"My colleagues, and people that are running, whether for the Senate or the House, they're literally running on f--- Trump," Fetterman said on the latest episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher"

"They have campaign commercials [with that message]. It's absurd..." he added.

"I refuse to engage in those extreme terms, and we have to find a better way forward, and now I've been punished [for] find[ing] value in certain views."

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Fetterman, who has increasingly positioned himself as an independent-minded voice within the party, framed his comments as a larger critique of partisan strategies as the country eyes the high-stakes midterm election cycle.

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Fetterman did not defend Trump directly, but suggested that defining campaigns primarily in opposition to him risks dismissing valid ideas simply because they belong to Trump's side.

"Like the ballroom... I don't care about the ballroom," he said, referring to the proposed White House space that the left has vehemently resisted.

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"I don't either... it's so stupid," Maher chimed in.

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Maher added, "We saw a couple of weeks ago with the assassination attempt [at the WHCA Dinner], America probably does need [a ballroom]."

Fetterman also rejected the idea of switching parties, framing his comments as a personal criticism rather than a political realignment.

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"If I ever decide to change, and I won't, have me on, and I'll announce that," he said, laughing.

"But I'm a committed Democrat... I vote 93% of the time [with the Democrats]. I thought we were supposed to be a 'big tent' party, so I'm not sure how I became an issue for any of the Democrats, just by having some different views."