Knives out for Fetterman as Democrats turn on one-time progressive star

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is facing escalating backlash from within his own party, with one House Democrat saying this week she has more success working with a Republican senator and another calling for him to step down.

The criticism reflects growing friction between Fetterman and his progressive political base as he breaks with Democrats on key issues, including his support for Israel, backing of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and openness to voter ID. Once a darling of the political left who exchanged endorsements with socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Fetterman now finds himself a target of attacks from his own party.

"I have more success in working with the one on the R side of the aisle than I do with the D side of the aisle," Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., said at a recent event, contrasting Fetterman with Sen. David McCormick, R-Pa.

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The remark drew jeers from the audience at the event, where Houlahan spoke in opposition to the SAVE America Act, GOP-led legislation that includes voter ID requirements and other changes to election rules.

Houlahan urged voters to call "the office of your choice in the Senate" to voice opposition to the bill, adding that requiring "some form of ID is not an unreasonable ask," but that "this bill is not that."

Fetterman did not respond to a request for comment but said in a March 17 statement that he would vote against beginning debate on the bill while underlining his support for Voter ID.

"Stop turning this into a Christmas list and attacking vote-by-mail," he said.

Houlahan declined further comment.

Last week, Rep. Brendan Boyle of Northeast Philadelphia took intraparty tensions with Fetterman to the next level by demanding his ouster.

Boyle, who did not respond to a request for comment, lambasted Fetterman for helping Mullin get confirmed.

"Once again Senator Fetterman shows why he is Trump’s favorite Democrat," Boyle said in a statement. "He needs to go."

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Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., a combat veteran and political moderate who has vocally opposed Mullin’s candidacy, echoed Boyle and blasted Fetterman for effectively getting the secretary confirmed.

"If you needed any more proof that Fetterman has completely abandoned his constituents, here it is. Pennsylvanians deserve a Senator that actually fights for them," Ryan said in a statement.

Fetterman was not always a political maverick, having once been a progressive favorite praised for his blunt and unfiltered style. As lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, he championed the legalization of marijuana and pushed aggressively for criminal justice reforms supported by Democrats. He aligned with the democratic-socialist Sanders wing of the party and hung pride and weed flags from his balcony at the State Capitol.

In 2020, Harrisburg Republicans inserted language in a budget bill to ban flags other than the national, commonwealth and POW/MIA banners from being posted at the Capitol, to which Fetterman quipped, "it’s kind of flattering that they changed Pennsylvania law just for me."

Now, Fetterman recently claimed his party is "governed by TDS" — Trump Derangement Syndrome — and that he will always refuse to label Republican opponents "fascist" or make references to the Third Reich.

Fetterman also told "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" that he has encountered his former 2022 Republican foe Dr. Mehmet Oz — the current federal Medicaid administrator — and that the two maintain a civil relationship with no ill will.

He also issued a statement defending his support for Mullin.

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"In January, I called on the president to fire [Kristi] Noem — and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open mind," Fetterman said.

"We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My ‘aye’ is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security."