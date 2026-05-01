Socialist mayor’s blunt 1-word message to fleeing millionaires sparks outrage: ‘We're doomed’

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Katie Wilson, Seattle’s new self-proclaimed socialist mayor, sparked a social media firestorm after she gave her take on reports that millionaires are fleeing Washington state due to taxes and various far-left policies.

While speaking at a forum at Seattle University earlier this month, the new Democratic mayor said, "I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are like super overblown."

"And the ones that leave, like, bye," she continued, waving her hand and laughing. Though the line drew laughs and applause from those in the auditorium, it did not go over as well online, as conservatives quickly blasted the new Seattle mayor.

"Seattle's Socialist Mayor responds to exodus of wealth from Washington State by saying "BYE" ... then laughing. We're doomed," wrote Brandi Kruse.

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Kruse's post has been seen over 4 million times on social media as of Friday morning.

Popular conservative account "End Wokeness" also posted on X, writing, "Mayor Wilson seems to welcome the idea of a wealth exodus from Seattle. This is the FA part. FO coming soon."

"Enjoy, Seattle," Fox News contributor Guy Benson posted on X.

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"What do socialists think happens when the most productive, highest revenue driving members of their tax base leave their jurisdictions?" Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts posted on X.

"Socialists are driven by hate for the rich, not concern for the poor," Manhattan Institute scholar Daniel Di Martino posted on X.

"This is the reaction of a spoiled child whose parents paid her bills up until the point that she became mayor… She has no grasp of reality or economics," comedian Tim Young posted on X. "Seattle is extra cooked."

Discovery Institute Senior Journalism Fellow Jonathan Chose posted on X, "Seattle, you voted for this."

"This clip will live in infamy," the Washington State Republican Party posted on X. "@MayorofSeattle Katie Wilson is not only unfit to be mayor, she lacks grace and gratitude. Perhaps, she's the one who should leave #Seattle."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wilson's office for comment.

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Wilson shocked many political observers when she was elected Seattle's mayor last year, and many chalked up her victory to her ability to tap into a similar voting bloc that socialist Zohran Mamdani used on his way to becoming New York City's next mayor.

Earlier this month, Fox News Digital reported on city advocates who say they are struggling to find solutions as homelessness and open-air drug use spread across Seattle’s streets, amid growing concerns about the direction of Wilson's new administration.

"You can just see the foil is like blowing down the sidewalks like autumn leaves," Andrea Suarez, founder and executive director of We Heart Seattle, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"Very common to see property damage of our parks and shared spaces. You can see Narcan is used to reverse an overdose, so you'll see cartridges. But at least we're remodeling the bathroom to be gender-neutral. I'm not [kidding] you, that's where our priorities are."

Fox News Digital's Nikolas Lanum and Rachel Del Guidice contributed to this report.