Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

FBI director warns media not to ‘cement false narrative’ as agencies probe Minnesota violence

4 arrests made after suspects stole information from FBI vehicle, threatened agents and families

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
Kash Patel: A FACE Act violation is a federal charge Video

Kash Patel: A FACE Act violation is a federal charge

FBI Director Kash Patel details ongoing investigations into Minneapolis and new arrests on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel urged calm and caution as investigations into incidents involving federal agents play out in Minnesota.

"Do not let the media cement a false narrative. Let these investigations run its course," Patel said on "Hannity" Monday.

"Let us do our job with our inter-agency and state and local partners, and let's all take a breath and calm down the situation, because when investigations like this are run properly, like we've done under President Trump's leadership, that's the only way you can drop the murder rate 20 points."

FBI Director Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel called for calm amid high-profile investigations into alleged crimes in Minnesota. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

SUPPORT SLIPPING FOR TRUMP IMMIGRATION PUSH AS MAJORITY SAY CRACKDOWN ‘GOES TOO FAR’: POLL

Patel's comments came as the Department of Homeland Security probes two killings involving ICE and Border Patrol agents in Minnesota.

Patel also addressed the FBI's inquiry into a chat group on the Signal app that allegedly shares information about ICE agents’ movements.

Media criticized for 'sensationalist' coverage of Minnesota tragedy Video

ICE REJECTS ‘FALSE NARRATIVE’ ABOUT FAMILY SEPARATION, ASSERTS MINNESOTA CHURCH RIOTERS WERE NOT PEACEFUL

"Only if you incite violence or threaten to do harm to law enforcement officials and break the law in any other way does it become an investigatory matter. So this Signal chat is something that we, the FBI, are looking at," he said.

Patel insisted his agency isn't targeting peaceful protesters, freedom of speech or the right to bear arms.

A vehicle is shown vandalized with spray-painted graffiti during unrest in Minneapolis.

Scenes of vandalism in the northeast section of Minneapolis on Jan. 14, 2026. (Jamie Vera/Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that the bureau arrested four people involved in stealing sensitive information from an FBI vehicle after vandalizing it, claiming the information was used to "threaten the lives of federal agents, [and their] wives and children."

Patel then noted that the FBI "led the charge to arrest those involved with violating the FACE Act" after anti-ICE protesters stormed a Minnesota church, stating that such a violation amounts to a federal charge.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue