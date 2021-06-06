Fauci, FLOTUS visit NYC vaccination site, take zero questions from press

Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden visited a New York City vaccination center on Sunday where they addressed the press with a few short remarks and left before taking any questions.

Fauci shared his gratitude with Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church and those operating the clinic for spreading the word about coronavirus vaccine distribution.

"We’re going to end this outbreak for absolutely certain," he said. "And the vehicle to ending it is vaccination."

Jill Biden then encouraged the "faith community" to get the word out about being vaccinated, and the pair turned away from the cameras.

The visit directly follows the release of Fauci’s bombshell emails which sparked questions regarding his handling of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and his initial dismissal that the virus originated in laboratory.

The mainstream media has since failed to question Fauci about his relationship with China even after his emails raised red flags. In an MSNBC interview Thursday, host Nicole Wallace tells the doctor he "looks good" for someone whose personal emails have been leaked with no questioning on the issue at hand.