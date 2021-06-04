Liberal media 'propping up' Fauci like they did with Gov. Cuomo: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha called out the mainstream media, Friday, for failing to press Dr. Anthony Fauci on his leaked emails on COVID-19, remarking on "The Faulkner Focus" that recent TV interviews with the NIAID director were reminiscent of how the press fawned over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the early days of the pandemic.

Joe Concha: The number one question Dr. Anthony Fauci should be asked in any interview … is how can you say that China is trying to get to the bottom of this? And if we say nice things about them, then they'll be cooperative with us when considering that the Chinese announced not too long ago that they had closed their investigation into coronavirus, it happened in a wet market and that's the end of it, and they're not going to cooperate in any way, shape or form. So, sir, how could you possibly defend the Chinese given their actions in closing this investigation? That's a pretty good question I think we can start with. Or you were made aware by other scientists that this possibly could be a lab leak as much as a year ago and you continue to deny it. That's interesting as well.

Or how about arguing in one email that retail masks may not be very effective against coronavirus or the fact that on two occasions you shared documents that pertain to gain of function research, dangerous research. But instead, these questions aren't being asked at all.

We saw those interviews yesterday, where it was like the propping up of a politician named Andrew Cuomo, it felt very much the same way.

