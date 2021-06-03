Fauci emails paint ‘disturbing picture’ of COVID narrative: Sen. Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., slammed a "naive" Dr. Fauci for trusting Chinese scientists in their alleged gain of function research on coronavirus. Sen. Paul called for Fauci's firing and said his exposed private emails paint a "disturbing picture" of the Covid-19 narrative.

SEN. RAND PAUL: [The emails] tell me that early on, [Fauci] was very worried... There's a disturbing picture…

‘Gain of function’ [research] is where you take an animal virus and you make it into a super-virus that infects humans. They were doing this at the Wuhan lab. Dr. Fauci still denies it to this day.

But in his private emails, he puts in the subject line, 'Urgent: we must discuss this gain of function research.' So he knows it's gain of function, and he needs to be pinned down on this.

MEADOWS, JORDAN CALL FOR FAUCI TO RETURN TO CONGRESS AND ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT EMAILS

There are scientists across America who will dispute what he's saying, who say that, specifically, the grant and the money given to Wuhan that Dr. Fauci approved… was gain of function research. And we need to talk to these scientists in this field and hear from them about how Dr. Fauci is not being honest with the American public…

…

So the conflict of interest is this: if this virus came from the lab, there's a certain amount of, at least, moral culpability to the people who are advocating for this. Dr. Fauci, to this day, says he still trusts the Chinese scientists.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW



