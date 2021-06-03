Meadows, Jordan call for Fauci to return to Congress and answer questions about emails

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined "Hannity" Wednesday and called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to return to Congress and answer questions raised by the release of his emails.

MARK MEADOWS: Well, I can tell you that what needs to happen is Ranking Member Jordan and his Senate counterparts need to have another hearing where they actually bring back in, Dr. Fauci, to look at some of these key questions. Part of the troubling thing that we're seeing with these emails that are coming out is not only do they seem to correspond with what President Trump said and what Secretary Pompeo said in terms of the origins of the virus. But it indicates that Dr. Fauci had knowledge or at least the suspicion of things not happening in an evolutionary manner very early on. And he didn't share that with the task force. That's very troubling and something that we do need to get to the bottom of.

…

JIM JORDAN: Well, I also sense just what a cozy relationship Dr. Daszak, as you point out, has these close ties to China and the World Health Organization. And of course, he praises Dr. Fauci after Dr. Fauci throws cold water on the whole lab leak theory and after Dr. Fauci has approved American tax dollars, going to Dr. Daszak's organization, EcoHealth. How convenient for everyone. And so they downplay it, even though you had real scientists in real-time saying it was a real possibility that this virus started from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, they downplay all that. So Mark's exactly right. I wish we would have some more hearings. I hope that he comes back in front of the select committee on coronavirus so we could ask him some pointed questions about what he knew when this whole thing started and he approved our tax dollars going to this, which raises the obvious question, why are we sending money to a lab in China in the first place? And why is Joe Biden putting us back in the World Health Organization?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW