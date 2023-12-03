Famous rapper's lawyer goes viral for courtroom 'performance' of what 'thug' means in RICO case

A lawyer for the Atlanta-based artist Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, went viral for claiming that the "thug" in the rapper's name meant "truly humble under God."

"He insisted everybody call him Young Thug… and that fit into the appearance of the gangster rap. But most people think about a thug as a criminal. But to Jeffrey, Thug had a different meaning," lawyer Brian Steel said.

Steel is defending his client in a RICO case, an acronym derived from a federal statute called the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which created enhanced sanctions for dealing with the alleged unlawful activities of those engaged in organized crime.

"Thug meant something very personal… If you could ever make it as a musical artist, and help his family himself and as many others out of this endless cycle of hopelessness. He would be Truly Humble Under God. That's what thug means," the lawyer said.

Steel also argued in the courtroom Tuesday that Young Thug suffers from low self-esteem because of all the candy he ate rotted his teeth, and said that is the reason he is often shown covering his mouth. Steel also said that the rapper is not a player type per se, and is quite shy.

Steel said one of Young Thug's songs raised by the prosecution at trial "Pushin' P," meant "pushing positivity."

The lyrics in the song said, "She ready to get in the streets for me, no question (of course)."

"I just f---ed a cup of water (I did)/ Pushin' P, red bandana, Cardinals."

The explanation the lawyer provided for "Pushin' P" and the name "Young Thug" went viral online, with many users taking to TikTok and X to brag that they were listening to "Pushing Positivity" by "Young Truly Humble Under God."

"I want to give my lawyer of the year award to Young Thug's lawyer because of the performance he put on in court today about Young Thug, legendary, iconic," TikToker Jack Mac, who has 735K followers on the platform, said. "He ain't messin' around. When I heard this lawyer saying Pushin' P means pushing positivity, I lost it."

"She not a lesbian, for P, she turn Pesbian (Pushin' P, I'm pushin' P)," the song said. "Copped new hammers for my P, we don't want no peace."

"It means any circumstance you’re in, if you think positively about something, you can make it work. You’re pushing positivity. You’re pushing P," Steel said.

After achieving success in rap as a teenager, Young Thug started his open record label, Young Stoner Life, or YSL. Artists on his record label are considered part of the "Slime Family," and a compilation album, "Slime Language 2," rose to No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.

However, prosecutors said YSL also stands for Young Slime Life, which they allege is an Atlanta-based violent street gang affiliated with the national Bloods gang and founded by Young Thug and two others in 2012.

Prosecutors say people named in the indictment are responsible for violent crimes — including killings, shootings and carjackings — to collect money for the gang, burnish its reputation and expand its power and territory.

Young Thug is accused of racketeering – a set of illegal activities aimed at commercial profit that may be disguised as legitimate business deals – and participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

