Family of Uber Eats driver allegedly killed by MS-13 member speaks out on 'demonic' murder: 'This man is sick'

The stepdaughter of a Florida Uber Eats driver who was allegedly dismembered and murdered by an MS-13 gang member spoke out against the heinous slaying and the family's confusion surrounding the randomness of the attack.

Oscar Solis is accused of killing Randall Cooke earlier this month after Cooke's last delivery of the night took him to Solis' home just north of Tampa. Detectives believe Solis pulled the victim into his home and attempted to rob him, then killed him and attempted to conceal his remains, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cooke's stepdaughter Brittany Dzoba remembered him as an "amazing wonderful person" that everyone "looked up" to during "Fox & Friends First."

"I don't even know what to say," Dzoba told Todd Piro Thursday. "This man is sick… he literally thought he took away one life, but it took away multiple lives because he was our life. He was such an amazing, wonderful person. He would do anything. All my friends, we'd all look up to him. We all look up to… my mom and his relationship. They were like, perfect."

"To take it in as a man's life away… we're so confused. Why? Like, why not take the damn car… take something… not him," she continued. "It's very, very, very hard for all of us."

Dzoba called the murder "random," saying her mom and stepfather had just moved to the area and didn't know many people there.

"I don't know… They don't even know anybody out there. They literally just moved to that area not even a year ago. They stay to themselves… he literally works eight, 10-hour days, and it was his last delivery and all he wanted to do was just finish up and go home to my mom."

"It's just such a random thing to do," she continued. "I don't know what [Solis] is trying to get at. What was the point of that… now he's going to be locked behind bars for the rest of his life."

Police previously told reporters the crime was "demonic" and they believed Solis killed Cooke for "no reason."

Solis, a career criminal, was initially arrested for violating parole after moving to Holiday, Florida, from Indiana in January.

He has been charged twice with battery, twice with burglary, and is also accused of being in possession of stolen auto parts and stabbing an inmate several times in prison.

"I don't feel safe at all in this world at all. Nobody does, especially after this incident," Dzoba said.

One day after Cooke was reported missing, Solis was seen outside the home carrying trash bags. Officials found blood, Cooke's wedding band and his car keys inside the home.

Solis, who was already locked up on the parole violation, was arrested again for felony murder and robbery.

"He worked his butt off. Awesome hard worker… [He would] do anything to put food on the table and to make ends meet with my mom to do anything to make her happy," Dzoba said. "And not just her, but his family, me and my sister. He's a wonderful, amazing father… husband. He just wanted to live a happy life and retire on the beach with my mom."

"My poor mom. I feel so bad for her. Her heart is broken. I just want her to be happy again," she continued.

A GoFundMe has been created in Cooke's memory to help his family with funeral and living expenses.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.