Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Human bones found in submerged car identified as missing Florida man last seen in 2006

Robert Helphrey, 34, disappeared in Palm Harbor, Florida, more than 16 years ago

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man who went missing 16 years ago has been positively identified from the human bones discovered inside a submerged vehicle that was pulled from a retention pond earlier this month, officials said Friday.

The remains found inside a recovered gray 2005 Mitsubishi SUV in Palm Harbor on April 14 belonged to 34-year-old Robert Helphrey, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Helphrey went missing on May 22, 2006, after leaving Peggy O'Neils Irish Pub in Palm Harbor, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. He had called a friend at around 2:05 a.m. and asked them to meet him at his nearby apartment,.

Helphrey never arrived home.

FLORIDA TEACHER ID'D AFTER BODY FOUND IN SUBMERGED CAR NEARLY 3 YEARS AFTER HE DISAPPEARED

Robert Helphrey picture

Robert Helphrey went missing on May 22, 2006, after leaving Peggy O'Neils Irish Pub in Palm Harbor, Florida, investigators said. (FOX 13)

The 34-year-old was reported missing, and investigators searched several ponds and heavily wooded areas for Helphrey and his vehicle, but they were never found.

dive teams recovering car from pond

The Sunshine State Sonar Search team, a volunteer group that works with law enforcement, found the car located at the bottom of a retention pond in Palm Harbor off Old Oak Circle in Palm Harbor on April 14. (Sunshine State Sonar)

Nearly 17 years after his disappearance, the Sunshine State Sonar Search team, a volunteer group that works with law enforcement, found the car located at the bottom of a retention pond in Palm Harbor off Old Oak Circle. The vehicle was confirmed to have been registered to Helphrey.

car pulled from pond

The cause and manner of Helphrey's death were still under investigation. (Sunshine State Sonar)

Officials notified Helphrey’s next of kin about the medical examiner’s positive identification.

Helphrey’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation, authorities said.

FBI, STATE DEPT, LOCAL AUTHORITIES HELPING IN SEARCH FOR CONNECTICUT WOMAN MISSING IN JAPAN, HUSBAND SAYS

The discovery of Helphrey’s remains came nearly a week after the volunteer search group helped recover the remains of another missing man near Port Orange in Volusia County.

The remains in that case were identified as Robert Heikka, a 70-year-old teacher who vanished in Port Orange in October 2020. 

robert heikka and submerged car

The remains of Robert Heikka, a 70-year-old teacher who went missing in October 2020, were recovered after divers found his car submerged in a canal in Volusia County on April 8. (Port Orange Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

On April 9, his body was found inside his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala that was recovered from a canal along Pioneer Trail near New Smyrna Beach.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No cause or manner of death were immediately released.