Explore the eerie art, underground tunnels and New World Order conspiracy behind Denver's airport

Conspiracy theorists say something sinister is hiding in the subterranean tunnels of Denver International Airport, and that the intricate transit network is all a veneer for the secret hiding place of the world's elite.

The New World Order has had its share of fame in the conspiracy realm for some time, emerging in claims that a secret cabal of elites seek to enslave the populace and instill fear through manufactured crises to reach their ultimate goal of world domination. Now, Fox Nation is diving deeper into the Denver Airport Conspiracy to see if any truth lies in the theories.

Investigative journalist and Fox Nation host Kacie McDonnell set out to discover the truth behind the multiple possibilities of what lurks in the tunnels beneath the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"Each day, public transportation here in the United States gets boarded 34 million times. It's an 80 billion dollar industry," McDonnell told "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "This airport, for some reason… is just the target for all these conspiracies."

McDonnell tied in all the implicating factors behind the theories, including the airport's location near the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and other geographically-protective features.

"It has all of these underground tunnels, so why is this going on? When they built the airport, they had this state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar baggage conveyor belt system underground, and now it's just kind of a graveyard for bags because it didn't work, and they never tried to fix it," she said.

"They have signage all over the place because they're constantly under construction. Before the airport opened, they were way over budget… they were late opening the airport; you have freemasonry logos everywhere… You have this creepy art that really disturbs some people."

"I have been through a million airports in the world, and I have never seen anything remotely approaching this freak show," Mike Bara, a conspiracy-based author, said in the Fox Nation special.

He went on to claim the airport is full of negative energy, but that the bad air extends further than his own impression.



Author and scientist Brooks Agnew agreed, echoing a similar sentiment in the episode.

"The Denver airport is not just an airport for moving people around," said Agnew. "I still think it's the most mysterious airport I've ever visited in my life."

Global population control, Luciferian illustrations and alleged nods to Nazism make up some the eerie artwork that disturbs travelers and excites conspiracy theorists as they pass through Denver's airport, begging everyone to consider the meaning behind them.



"This is headquarters for a lot of strange and evil things that are supposed to happen," said the airport's Senior Vice President of Communications Stacey Stegman. However, she quickly dismissed any notion of foul play.

"It's a fun story, but there's no truth to it," she said.

