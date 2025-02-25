NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At a recent artificial intelligence global summit, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing encouraged other countries to embrace accessibility to Chinese artificial intelligence technology, such as the DeepSeek chatbot, in their domestic markets.

Zhang claimed China’s goal was to share achievements among nations and build "a community with a shared future for mankind" while safeguarding security.

The United States must not fall for yet another trick by China. DeepSeek is a dangerous weapon that is almost certainly part of China’s Unrestricted Warfare Doctrine. The concept of "Unrestricted Warfare" was created by two People's Liberation Army officers, Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, in 1999.

"The first rule of unrestricted warfare is that there are no rules, with nothing forbidden," they wrote. The goal is to "compel the enemy to submit to one’s will" by using all military and nonmilitary means.

Unrestricted warfare underpins China’s grand plan, which is to become the dominant world power by 2049, replacing the United States both economically and militarily. It is also part of Beijing’s strategy to prevent Washington from intervening if China’s moves to take over Taiwan, its decades-long goal.

The nonmilitary means of unrestricted warfare that China has been using against Americans include Fentanyl. This drug flowing into our country from China is killing Americans by the thousand.

Deepseek is another such weapon targeting Americans. According to The Wall Street Journal, DeepSeek promotes dangerous information, such as self-harm and cutting, exploiting teenagers’ emotional vulnerability through algorithmic amplification. Through DeepSeek, which is a free app, one can obtain directions on how to weaponize bird flu.

While other AI companies restrict their applications from providing dangerous information, such as instructions on how to make weapons of mass destruction, DeepSeek is programmed with only basic security guardrails and is susceptible to jail breaking, a methodology that involves tricking the AI model by telling it to imagine it is writing a movie script.

DeepSeek is also designed as a tool for what we in the intel business call "the intelligence preparation of the battlefield." It can act as a force multiplier compared to traditional cyber espionage used to collect data on Americans so it can be weaponized against us.

Prior to DeepSeek, China had to hack U.S. networks for decades to extract valuable intelligence that it needed to subdue the U.S. or wage war against it. Remember the 2015 Chinese hack targeting the Office of Personnel Management? In it, China exfiltrated sensitive information on 22 million Americans as a result of running a multiyear cyber operation. This data included background investigations of American government employees who have top-secret security clearances and do classified work.

With Deep Seek, American users voluntarily send their data directly to the Chinese government’s servers or the servers of the companies that are under the government’s control. The programming code embedded in the DeepSeek app enables this transfer to happen.

Vice President JD Vance at the recent AI technology Summit held in Paris, France, accused China, albeit, indirectly, of using artificial intelligence to spy on the United States. He said an "authoritarian master … seeks to infiltrate, dig in and seize your information infrastructure."

Vance, therefore, refused to commit the United States to the signing of a flawed artificial intelligence pact that would have benefited China.

The Chinese have a long history of developing creative plans to neutralize their opponents to achieve victory without fighting. This concept dates back centuries.

An ancient Chinese military strategist, Sun Tzu, wrote in his seminal treatise, The Art of War, "To win one hundred victories in one hundred battles is not the supreme excellence. Supreme excellence is to subdue the enemy, to break his resistance without fighting."

Tricking the adversary to act against his interests, harming himself, is Beijing’s standard modus operandi. To win without fighting, as Sun Tzu taught, the Chinese strategists therefore seek to soften the target, the U.S. homeland and Americans.

That is exactly why China wants you to use its free-of-charge DeepSeek AI bot. Don’t be fooled. DeepSeek is a weapon masquerading as a benevolent Google or ChatGPT.