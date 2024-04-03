Ex-Obama staffer rips Biden for being 'privately' angry at Israel, but not changing policy: Looks 'weak'

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau took a swipe at President Biden for not pivoting on his Israel policy, insisting it makes him "look weak."

The Biden administration has been facing pressure from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for its ongoing support for Israel, as critics point to the mounting death toll in Gaza as Israel continues its military operation against Hamas.

Israel itself has been at the center of an international firestorm this week after an airstrike killed 7 aid workers from the World Central Kitchen. The Israeli military acknowledged its "grave mistake" and issued an apology while vowing to investigate how it happened.

Favreau lashed out against Biden on Wednesday in response to a Politico story reporting that the president was "privately enraged" about the deadly strike while noting his policy towards Israel remained unchanged.

"The President doesn't get credit for being ‘privately enraged’ when he still refuses to use leverage to stop the IDF from killing and starving innocent people," Favreau wrote on social media.

"These stories only make him look weak," he added.

The liberal Pod Save America host later reacted to a critic who accused him of being "publicly performative" while insisting the alternative to Biden "is Jared Kushner developing the waterfront in Gaza."

"Thanks for telling me what the alternative is!" Favreau sarcastically fired back. "I'm voting for Joe Biden, campaigning for Joe Biden, love most of what Joe Biden has done, but hate his Israel policy and want it to change. Not sure why that's hard to get."

He told another critic, "I've always had great personal respect and affection for Biden, and I've loved most of what he's done as president. Contrary to what some in the Extremely Online community think, it's possible to disagree with certain policies and/or strategies of politicians who you support."

Biden himself publicly condemned the strike that killed the aid workers.

"I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday," Biden said in a statement. "They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy."

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war may have a major impact on Biden's reelection bid as the pro-Palestinian faction of the Democratic base continues threatening not to turn out for him in November in key swing states like Michigan.