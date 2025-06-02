Ex-Mumford & Sons guitarist criticizes music industry for silence after Boulder antisemitic attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall said Monday he is "disappointed" by the music industry's failure to condemn Hamas following a brutal antisemitic attack that unfolded in Boulder, Colorado over the weekend.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends First," Marshall called the attack "horrific" and "unsurprising," especially in light of the recent murders of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. nearly two weeks ago.

"My frustration isn't just at the horrific things that we see, but the failure by certain parts of the country to acknowledge it's even happening…" he said.

"What do you think they mean when they say, ‘globalize the Intifada?’ If you have these big groups chanting this, then there will be individuals like this case in Boulder who will actually act on it," he said.

Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was arrested by authorities on Sunday after he allegedly set his victims on fire as they peacefully rallied on behalf of Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. He was heard yelling "Free Palestine" and other anti-Israel slogans during the attack on victims ranging in age from 52 to 88.

Marshall criticized high-profile examples of what he sees as the music industry failing to condemn such violent acts while some embrace pro-Palestinian messaging.

In one recent case, rock band Imagine Dragons set social media ablaze after lead singer Dan Reynolds waved a Palestinian flag on stage during a concert in Milan, Italy.

Video clips of Reynolds picking up a Palestinian flag and waving it before draping it across his shoulders at the concert’s end racked up millions of views and drew mixed reactions on social media .

He also kissed the flag and threw it back into the crowd.

"I'm disappointed by also the reaction in the music industry where I have spent my career so regularly," Marshall said.

"I should also note there are 58 hostages still in Gaza, 23 of whom are still presumed alive. Why is it that these protesters aren't protesting against Hamas? It is in their interests. If you are pro-Palestine, you should be anti-Hamas. If you're pro-Israel, you should be anti-Hamas. Hamas are literally killing Palestinians themselves. It seems like a complete moral inversion, and… I don't quite know how [to] get into that frame of mind because it's so twisted to me."

He went on to say the slew of antisemitic violence is "very dark" to see in America.

