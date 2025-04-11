Liberal, pro-Israel comedian says there's a double standard for celebrities who back the Jewish state

To stand-up comedian and pro-Israel activist Daniel-Ryan Spaulding, it seems like people think it's "too political" if celebrities defend Israel, but normal and acceptable when they support Palestinian causes and condemn the Jewish state.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Spaulding discussed his pro-Israel activism as well as his frustration over the double standards in how famous people talk about Israel's war with Hamas.

"Like, if we talk about being ‘too political,’ you're only ‘too political’ when you're being pro-Israel… When you’re against terrorism, that’s when you’re ‘political,’" he said.

The comic called out several high-profile comedians who have pushed anti-Israel talking points or who have condemned the country's response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

"Trevor Noah and Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle and Rami Youssef – they say horrible things about Israel, and they blood libel Israel all the time," he said. "And there's no consequences for them. And no one ever accuses them of being too political. They don't face any consequences for it."

On the other hand, Spaulding, who is not Jewish himself, noted how pro-Israel figures are considered controversial for speaking out.

"I don't understand when Michael Rapaport or I or Amy Schumer or Jewish comedians who are actually, like, terrified to even say anything – we're ‘too political’ because we're against terrorism? That's bizarre to me."

Spaulding, a gay Canadian who is currently in Israel connecting with the Israeli hostages who have been freed from Hamas, described himself to Fox News Digital as an "accidental activist." Though he has built a stand-up career and toured the world, he recently settled in the United States and began using his comedic powers to spread awareness about antisemitism.

"And since I arrived in New York, I ended up getting involved in advocacy work for Israel and for the hostage families and speaking out against Jew hatred," the comic said.

Spaulding went viral in the days after Hamas’ terror attack in Israel, calling out leftist anti-Israel agitators. In one of his most liked videos on Instagram, the comedian mocked LGBTQ protesters for thinking that Hamas would appreciate their help in condemning the Jewish state.

"Maybe you should reserve your anger for the radical Islamic Nazi death cult that started this war by massacring 1,500 innocent people and doesn’t give a s--- about its own people and uses them as human shields. But that’s a little scary to say, right? Because those are the people that will actually come and kill you," Spaulding said in the clip.

He captioned the Nov. 1 post with the declaration, "Hamas is a Terrorist organization, not a resistance movement. You can support the Palestinian People, and NOT support Hamas, and NOT be an Antisemetic[sic] piece of s--t. Call for Peace, not Hate!"

Spaulding told Fox News Digital about what led him to share those first pro-Israel/anti-Hamas videos.

"Oh, I was horrified at seeing people support Hamas. It horrified me. I couldn't believe it. And I thought it was hilarious seeing these lesbians I knew in Brooklyn defend them. And so, that was sort of my first viral video."

The comedian explained why he believes people in America have come to have such a backwards view about Israel and Hamas.

"Well, it's really 20 or 30 years of this, like, festering in academia and festering online. And it's this taboo thing that we're never supposed to talk about. And so, people never got the truth and got the information," he said, adding that "a lot of Americans don't travel."

The other reason he gave is that "people just hate Jews."

"Antisemitism is a very powerful thing, and, like, Israel is sort of the Jew. Like, if we think about what antisemitism means now, it is Israel as the Jew and people turning against Israel and hating Israel."

Famous Jewish-American figures, like "Friends" star David Schwimmer or "Saturday Night Live" legend Jon Lovitz, have wondered why more Jewish people haven’t defended Israel since the terror attack.

When asked why he believes people aren’t speaking up, Spaulding said it’s because they’re scared.

"After October 7, there were a number of Jewish celebrities that spoke out, but they got shut down, and they got hit with bot attacks, and they get scared, and got threatened," he said.

"So, sometimes people get scared, and they want to ignore a problem. I know what that was like. I was over 400 pounds," he continued, referring to his mindset before his recent major weight loss.

"It's very easy to just shut your brain off and disconnect and pretend that a problem isn't there when it's right there in your face."

Spaulding said these threats didn’t get him to shut up. "They try. Like, especially if you're going to talk about Israel, like, people will try to smear you and character assassinate you and do whatever they can to get you to not talk about Israel. But yeah, you can't stop me."

The comedian also mentioned he was surprised when he saw who did stand up for Israel.

"And where the societal support was coming from was Christians and people on the right and Republicans like Mike Huckabee, and all of these people that – most Jews are, like, Democrats and are liberal," he said, adding, "And I certainly had never really met a Republican before or talked to a Republican. But I heard Mike Huckabee speak about Israel and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a kind man.’"

"I never thought I would like Mike Huckabee more than Jon Stewart."