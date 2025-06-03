Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Democratic leader warns party is 'dying' as key issues leave voters wanting 'new way forward'

Former California Senate leader says Democrats abandoned common sense and core American values for identity politics

Taylor Penley
Published
Former California Democrat Gloria Romero on the state of the Democratic Party and its reluctance to call out issues concerning the border and rampant antisemitism.

Former California Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero warned Tuesday that the party she once called home is "on its last stand," accusing its members of abandoning common sense and core American values in favor of identity politics. 

"It is a dying party. It will go the way of the Whigs in a century past," she said while appearing on "Fox & Friends First." 

"The new way forward is an America-first party, the Republican Party under Donald Trump… This is really a new party, and it's one that recognizes that borders matter, citizenship matters, safety for all [matters]. We care about the content of one's character much more than we care about the color of our skin, and across the board… we are there together to say, ‘Stop the nonsense. Speak common sense.’"

FORMER DEMOCRAT HILL STAFFERS CHALLENGE THE AGING ESTABLISHMENT IN CONGRESS: REPORT

Former California Democratic Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero

Former California State Democratic Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero criticized her former party on "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday. (Fox & Friends First)

Romero said many former Democrats – Tulsi Gabbard, Leo Terrell, RFK, Jr. and herself included – tried to be voices for reform within the party, but saw the writing on the wall and ultimately resigned themselves to leaving altogether.

Her comments lambasting Democrats came after Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman bucked his party over the border and antisemitism during a Fox Nation-hosted debate with his Republican colleague Sen. Dave McCormick on Monday.

"Antisemitism [is] out of control… Building tent cities on a campus and terrorizing and intimidating Jewish students – that's not free speech, and now we've lost the argument in parts of my party," he conceded.

BIDEN COVER-UP SCANDAL COULD USHER IN NEW ERA OF REPUBLICAN DOMINANCE

"Our party did not handle the border appropriately. Look at the numbers: 267,000, 300,000 people showing up at our border. Now that's unacceptable and that's a national security issue and that is chaos."

Romero applauded the Keystone State lawmakers for showcasing a commitment to working across the aisle in a way she wishes more politicians would consider.

"Sadly, Democrats are still caught in that web, the ideology of identity politics, and it [working across the aisle] has not yet taken root," she said.

"They still stand up and scream that everybody's a Nazi, everybody's racist. Or still defend open borders, deny the rampant antisemitism, and refuse to stand up for America first. But hopefully, with the Fetterman-McCormick discussion debate, I hope it really sends a message across the country that this is what the American people want – for our elected officials to grow up, to listen to each other, and work with each other for Americans."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.