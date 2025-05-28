Biden cover-up scandal could usher in new era of Republican dominance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is the season of President Donald Trump, the Republican Party, conservatism and the MAGA movement.

The Democratic Party is in dire straits. They sit at 21% approval in some polls. They have reduced themselves to defending illegals, gang members and other forms of criminality and corruption.

They present no new ideas, just obstructionism.

DEM STRATEGY SESSION TO STOP HEMORRHAGING OF MALE VOTERS RIDICULED

And with each issue they embrace, such as opposing cuts in federal spending or defending the waste, fraud and abuse of USAID or other federal agencies, for that matter, only drives them further down in the polls.

They are also the party of antisemitism, repellent to most Americans who cherish our longtime friendship with the Jewish state.

They have no answers to the ills afflicting Americans.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S IMAGE IN WEAKEST POSITION SINCE REAGAN-BUSH ERA, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST SAYS

Meanwhile, Trump and his Republican Party have a corner on the marketplace of ideas.

From the border to inflation, the GOP has it all over the Sad Sack Democrats.

Democrats must hate getting up in the morning. The newspapers and cable television only bring them more bad news, from the new charges against Andrew Cuomo, former Democrat governor of New York, to fresh revelations about the scandal of COVID-19 and the alleged criminality of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the president, to Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s complete indifference to the murder of two young Israelis in Washington at the Israeli Embassy. Democrats must be asking themselves, "What fresh hell is this?"

Of course, the story with the most damaging, long-term effect is the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s incipient mental state. Were we a constitutional republic during his time? Or were we governed by a devious cabal armed with an autopen?

MELISSA DEROSA: DEMOCRATS FACE A PAINFUL QUESTION: WHAT WENT WRONG?

Even worse, the entire Democratic Party establishment was in on the cover-up and conspiracy of defending an emperor that not only had no clothes, but apparently wasn’t even governing in the first place.

The GOP is on offense, a good place to be in politics. Meanwhile, the Democrats are in a fox hole, fighting off incoming, completely on the defense.

This all has long-term consequences.

Just as President Abraham Lincoln kicked off a long period of Republican governance beginning in 1860, just as FDR and the Democrats initiated a long period of Democratic governance beginning in 1932, Trump could be kicking off a long period of Republican governance. Republicans are in motion. Trump is in motion. He knows politics is motion.

DAVID MARCUS: TRUMP'S BIG WIN MEANS REPUBLICANS HAVE A REAL SHOT AT GENERATIONAL POWER. DON’T SCREW IT UP

During the Lincoln era, Republicans reminded voters of the "bloody shirt" to drive home to them it was Democrats, the party of slavery, who instigated the Civil War. Republicans will, in the future remind voters of the Biden cover-up by yelling, "Deceitful Democrats!"

Watergate was indeed just a "third-rate burglary" compared to this culture wide scheme to deceive.

The tea leaves were already appearing before this earthshaking scandal surrounding Biden. Look at the facts: Hispanic men shifted in large numbers toward the Republicans in the last election. So too did African American males. So too did young voters. White Americans held firm in almost all categories.

Democrats often delude themselves. Case in point is the growing vegetative state of Biden. And I am sorry, Minnesota’s Caspar Milquetoast governor Tim Waltz is not the answer to recapturing the male vote.

TRUMP VICTORY SLAMS DEMOCRATS' WOKE WORLD VIEW. HERE'S WHAT'S NEXT

The irony is that the insider establishment told themselves an old, old, old man, who was on the wrong side of all the issues, could win until it became screamingly obvious he could not. They then told themselves a lightweight do-nothing vice president, chosen for her race and sex and not for her intellect, could win. Ironically, she was chosen as Biden’s insurance plan meaning there would be no way anyone would turn to Kamala Harris if and when Biden faltered. Everybody knew she was completely unqualified to be president.

Lord Acton once cynically said, "The danger is not that a particular class is unfit to govern. Every class is unfit to govern." Maybe so, but the Democrats, as decided by the voters, are indeed unfit to govern.

The GOP controls the majority of governorships. The GOP controls the majority of state legislatures. And, in 23 states, the GOP has total control. The other states are at best mixed.

Conservatives control the Supreme Court.

KEY BIDEN STAFFERS ASKED TO TESTIFY ON ALLEGED ROLE IN MENTAL DECLINE ‘COVER-UP’

Beyond the growing powers of Trump are the issues that favor the GOP, abortion is now off the table as conservatives acted on their federalism instincts and the Supreme Court sent the matter back to the states where behavioral issues like marriage, adoption and the death penalty belong.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Anybody who looks beyond the point of their own nose has to see this massive Biden cover-up is not only the greatest scandal in American history, but it will have significant ramifications for our future.

Liberal historians’ credibility is shot. Jon Meacham, Michael Beschloss and others like them have no more authority. This has a significant impact on the future. True journalists will not be turning to them for comment as they are seen simply as liberal lackeys, especially Meacham who authored Biden’s "Nuremberg Speech," denouncing half of America, one of the two worst speeches in presidential history, ranking with President Jimmy Carter’s now notorious "Malaise" speech.

The liberal media, too, is headed for the ash heap of history. Where will CNN’s and MSNBC’s ratings be in a year? Their viewership may be higher in Beijing than in Peoria. And, ironically, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, just as his book is topping the charts, has destroyed his credibility by being part of the original cover-up as a Biden apologist.

Of course, the story with the most damaging, long-term effect is the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s incipient mental state. Were we a constitutional republic during his time? Or were we governed by a devious cabal armed with an autopen?

Vindicated are the very few reporters who asked tough questions about Biden’s mental competency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No longer does two plus two equal five. Which means the future is very bleak for the Democratic Party. They are a pariah party for now and the foreseeable future.

They have reaped the whirlwind.