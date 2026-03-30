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Ex-CIA station chief warns US troop deployment to key Iranian island could be 'extremely risky'

Dan Hoffman outlined three possible paths for conflict, including negotiated settlement or war of attrition

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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Boots on the ground at Kharg Island ‘extremely risky,’ former CIA station chief warns Video

Boots on the ground at Kharg Island ‘extremely risky,’ former CIA station chief warns

Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman discusses the long-term goals of Operation Epic Fury and the challenges of diplomatic negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program on ‘Sunday Night in America.’

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Former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman warned Sunday that sending U.S. troops to Iran’s Kharg Island would be "extremely risky," exposing American forces to possible missile and drone attacks.

"It's just 10, 15 miles from the mainland, so they would be subjected potentially to ballistic missile strikes and drones and other attacks," Hoffman warned on "Sunday Night in America."

"It's possible that they might be sent in to recover the roughly thousand pounds of enriched uranium that we need to be able to find and collect. Or it may be a show of strength," he added.

TRUMP’S MIDDLE EAST ENVOY REVEALS WHAT LED TO BREAKDOWN IN IRAN TALKS BEFORE OPERATION EPIC FURY

A U.S. Navy destroyer launches a missile from its deck while underway at sea.

In this U.S. Navy handout, the USS Thomas Hudner fires a Tomahawk land attack missile in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 1. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Hoffman, speaking with Fox News host Trey Gowdy, said the broader conflict could unfold along three possible paths: a negotiated settlement, a change in Iran’s regime or its behavior, or an "asymmetric" war of attrition.

"I think right now, it looks more and more like we're looking at a war of attrition," he said.

STEPHEN A SMITH SAYS SOME HAVE ‘A LOT OF DAMN NERVE’ FOR HAMMERING TRUMP ON IRAN AFTER FRETTING ABOUT COUNTRY

Export oil pipelines run across an industrial facility on Kharg Island along Iran’s Persian Gulf coast.

Export oil pipelines are seen at an oil facility on Kharg Island on the shore of the Gulf on Feb. 23, 2016. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

"Iran's regime has been surprisingly resilient and every day that that regime is standing is a victory for their regime."

Hoffman’s warning comes as U.S. forces continue to build up in the region, raising the prospect of deeper American involvement even as diplomatic efforts remain underway.

Peace talks are expected to resume in the coming days, with potential negotiations in Islamabad offering a possible off-ramp.

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Hoffman said that the regime's resilience also highlights a key challenge the U.S. and its allies face: the limited ability of internal opposition forces to bring about change on their own.

"They don't, unfortunately, have the capacity, without U.S. boots on the ground like we saw in Iraq, to bring about real change," he said.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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