ESPN’s Bomani Jones predicts Bills-Bengals game will not be completed following Damar Hamlin incident

HBO and ESPN host Bomani Jones said he does not believe that Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will ever be completed after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

"I don’t think this game is going to be played because I don’t think logistically it’s possible for this to be played. Like you can’t decide ‘okay we’re going to play the game on Wednesday’ and then ask these dudes to come out here and play again on Sunday—just because of the physical wear and tear," Jones told "CNN This Morning" on Tuesday.

Jones said that if you want to be "cold and cynical" about the incident, there is "no reason" to play the game since everyone involved received their expected payments and revenue.

DAMAR HAMLIN'S ON-FIELD CARDIAC ARREST MIRRORS STUNNING INCIDENT IN CINCINNATI SPORTS HISTORY

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"They ran all those ads. Everyone got their money. Those tickets were sold," he said.

The host of "High Noon" and "Game Theory" also brushed aside concerns about the NFL standings and suggested that holding the game at this point would "not be a win for anybody."

Jones said that the NFL instead should be asking themselves whether the Bills and the Bengals will even be able to play their already scheduled games on Sunday, much less a rematch of the game currently on hold.

"I don’t know about you but if my coworker had something like that happen [potentially] dead in front of me—I’m not promising you I’m coming to work for the rest of the week," Jones said.

Jones then agreed with CNN co-host Poppy Harlow that the decision on whether to play the game should be up to the players.

BILLS, BENGALS FANS GATHER OUTSIDE HOSPITAL TO SUPPORT DAMAR HAMLIN: 'LEAST WE COULD DO IS COME DOWN AND PRAY'

"If they decide there ain’t gonna be no game, you can’t go out on the street and throw people in Buffalo Bills suits and get the out there," Jones added. "If they don’t want to play it’s not going to be a game and I hope the union and everybody else is telling every single one of those dudes ‘you have the power right now to determine if this show goes on."

Hamlin, who plays safety for the Bills, suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals causing him to collapse on the field, the team said Tuesday.

The Bills said Hamlin’s "heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment."

"He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition," the team said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The frightening scene occurred with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and Cincinnati leading the game, 7-3. The Bengals were on their second drive of the game when quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to Tee Higgins. Bills safety Hamlin came over to make a tackle to end the play.

Hamlin was on the ground for a while as he received CPR from the medical staff on the ground before he was put into the ambulance.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.