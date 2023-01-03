Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills, Bengals fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin: 'Least we could do is come down and pray'

Damar Hamlin was in critical condition

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos , Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Bills, Bengals fans join in prayer outside Cincinnati hospital Video

Bills, Bengals fans join in prayer outside Cincinnati hospital

Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans joined hands in prayer outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as they awaited a further update on the condition of Damar Hamlin on Monday night.

Fans appeared to come over from Paycor Stadium to show support for the young defensive back after he collapsed on the field during the game. The Bills safety appeared to make a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, got up for a moment and took a few steps backward before collapsing.

Hamlin needed CPR and an AED on the field before he was rushed to the hospital.

Fans were outside the hospital to show support.

Fans hold a vigil outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Fans hold a vigil outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center for injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller)

Members of the press wait outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as they wait for an update on injured player Damar Hamlin.

Members of the press wait outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as they wait for an update on injured player Damar Hamlin. (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller)

Press and fans gather outside the hospital as they wait for news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old player collapsed after a tackle. 

Press and fans gather outside the hospital as they wait for news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old player collapsed after a tackle.  (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center, after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals.  

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center, after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals.   (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller )

Janet and Chuck Kohl were among the fans to come to the hospital after watching the game on TV.

BILLS PLAYERS ASK FOR PRAYERS AS DAMAR HAMLIN IS HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER COLLAPSING ON FIELD

"Least we could do is come down and pray," they told Fox News Digital. "Reminds you of the humanity of it all."

Janet and Chuck Kohl, two Cincinnati Bengals fans, hold candles outside the hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed after he collapsed on the field and required CPR.

Janet and Chuck Kohl, two Cincinnati Bengals fans, hold candles outside the hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed after he collapsed on the field and required CPR. (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller )

Buffalo Bills fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio Monday night.

Buffalo Bills fans gather outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio Monday night. (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller)

One Buffalo Bills fan at the hospital, who goes by Jason or "Dia Billo", told Fox News Digital he traveled to the game from San Antonio, Texas and was sitting in the first row.  

"I just saw a player collapse," Jason said. "It didn’t look right. It was a shock everyone trying to figure out who it was what player it was. After that it was just silence."

The NFL postponed the game after Hamlin was taken to the hospital.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on special teams – in his rookie season.

Fans gather outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. 

Fans gather outside University of Cincinnati Medical Center and pray for 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.  (Fox News Digital/Andrew Mark Miller)

Hamlin, 24, was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.