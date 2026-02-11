Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Culture Trends

Chicago Teachers Union budgeting millions for 'political activities,' according to fiscal report

CTU's November fiscal report shows union plans 'Environmental Justice Freedom School' and anti-Trump protests while student proficiency declines

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
close
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union members harass Target employees over ICE, DEI Video

WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union members harass Target employees over ICE, DEI

The Chicago Teachers Union posted the video prompting pushback from experts who spoke to Fox News Digital. (Credit: Chicago Teachers Union via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) appears poised to spend a substantial amount of money on "political activities," internal documents viewed by Fox News Digital show.

According to CTU’s fiscal report, projecting into June 30, 2026, the union budgeted $3.1 million for "political activities." In comparison, the union budgeted $152,500 for "training/ workshops," $260,000 for community events, and $1.2 million for its contract campaign. The largest amount is budgeted for salaries and health insurance.

The Fiscal Year November report, which was obtained by the North American Values Institute (NAVI), was part of a meeting agenda and presentation notes from the CTU House of Delegates meeting held on Jan. 14. 

Chicago Public Schools logo

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) appears to spend a substantial amount of money on "political activities," internal documents obtained by Fox News Digital show. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SCHOOLS THAT LET STUDENTS LEAVE CLASS TO PROTEST ICE HAVE FAILING ACADEMIC RECORDS

"CTU funds are public tax dollars, issued from the paychecks of local and state-funded educators. As a public sector union, its mandate is to represent the professional and bargaining interests of teachers — not to bankroll the political agendas of ideological caucuses. It is time for the State of Illinois to provide rigorous oversight and end the gross misuse of taxpayer resources," said Josh Weiner, chief strategy officer of NAVI.

The CTU is primarily funded by teachers' member dues rather than directly by taxpayer dollars. Teachers are employees of Chicago Public Schools, which is funded directly by taxpayers.

The meeting and presentation were politically charged.

During the meeting, Vice President Jackson Potter discussed the Trump administration's intervention in Venezuela and Iran and the killing of civilian Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. "Are you feeling crazy? Cause it is," a caption says above the slides on the topic.

TOP TEACHERS UNION UNDER FIRE AS LAWMAKERS PUSH TO STRIP UNION OF UNIQUE FEDERAL CHARTER: 'LOST THEIR WAY'

Stacey Davis Gates

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacey Davis Gates delivered an address at the City Club of Chicago on Monday, June 23, 2025. (YouTube Screenshot)

Another slide on the presentation included a flyer titled, "This MLK Day Chicago Resists," and information about a protest located at Water Tower Park on Jan. 19, demanding on the anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration to "abolish ICE," "stop the wars," "tax the rich," and "end the genocides." 

This summer, the union plans an "Environmental Justice Freedom School," a "two-week educational experiential program offered to high school students in the CPS to develop local school climate action plans." 

Neither the Chicago Public Schools nor the Chicago Teachers' Union responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The union released its list of endorsements on Feb. 5, backing only Democratic candidates in federal and state elections, including Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, who vows to "stand up to Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies," in his congressional bid. Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is running for re-election in 2027, was backed by the union in his last mayoral election bid

The union previously made headlines for supporting social justice initiatives, recently being critical of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and generally being vocal on political issues.

PRESIDENT OF LARGEST TEACHERS UNION SET TO SPEAK AT 'POLITICAL REVOLUTION' EVENT TARGETING ICE

Budget report

The union budgeted $3.1 million for "political activities" for the fiscal year ending in June. (Chicago Teachers' Union Fiscal Year November Report)

CTU issued a statement accusing the Trump administration of "normalizing terror" and condemning the "teargassing of students and arrest of an educator at Roosevelt High School."  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, CTU faced backlash from The Washington Post for pursuing social justice initiatives in its school district even as student reading and math proficiency continues to decline.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

Close modal

Continue