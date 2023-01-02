Expand / Collapse search
Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on the field, game temporarily suspended

Bills and Bengals players were clearly emotional on the sideline

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
A highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was temporarily suspended Monday night after Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The scary incident occurred with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter and Cincinnati leading the game, 7-3. The Bengals were on their second drive of the game when quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to Tee Higgins. Bills safety Hamlin came over to make a tackle to end the play.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)

Hamlin got up from the ground and took a few steps backward before he collapsed to the Paycor Stadium turf. Medical personnel came over to Hamlin to attend to him as the ESPN broadcast went to commercial. A stretcher and backboard came out and later the ambulance.

Hamlin was on the ground for a while and multiple reporters indicated he was receiving CPR from the medical staff on the ground before he was put into the ambulance. According to FOX19, Hamlin was being rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is attended by medical staff, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is attended by medical staff, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The football world offered their prayers for Hamlin.

The game was temporarily suspended as the NFL, teams and officials figured out what to do next. Players and coaches from both teams were in tears and prayed for the best possible outcome.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on special teams – in his rookie season.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as teammate Damar Hamlin is attended by medical staff, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as teammate Damar Hamlin is attended by medical staff, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Hamlin, 24, was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

