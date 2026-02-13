Josh Hawley stands by accusations after fiery Senate hearing clash with Minnesota AG Ellison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley tore into Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison over fraud during a fiery exchange on Capitol Hill. Hawley accused Ellison of ignoring whistleblowers for years and argued he should be jailed over alleged bribery tied to the scheme.

The exchange took place during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, where Hawley brought up the Feeding Our Future scandal. The nonprofit falsely claimed to be feeding thousands of children during the COVID-19 pandemic while little food was distributed.

The Justice Department has charged at least 78 people in the case. Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said the group received nearly $250 million in federal funds that were not used to help those in need.

"Two hundred and fifty million dollars was stolen," Hawley said Thursday on "Hannity."

Hawley said Ellison met with people linked to the scheme who asked him to get investigators "off their backs." He also alleged Ellison later received $10,000 in campaign donations tied to the group.

"Whistleblowers came to him, he didn’t do a thing. He didn't do anything until the fraudsters came to him in his office, asked him to get the investigators off of their backs and promised him money. And then he swung into action and put his hand out. That's what we call bribery."

During the heated exchange on Thursday, Ellison denied the accusations. He said Hawley mischaracterized the meeting and added that his office assisted investigators in a probe that led to convictions.

But Hawley doubled down, saying Ellison should be "indicted" and "go to jail."

"Do you want to know why we have a corruption problem in this country? It's people like Keith Ellison," Hawley said.

Ellison’s office published his opening statement, in which he said he hates fraud and that his office has been focused on "fighting it." He added that they’ve convicted 300 "Medicaid fraudsters" over the last seven years.

Minnesota has faced increased scrutiny from lawmakers over allegations of welfare fraud involving food assistance and childcare programs. In a Truth Social post last month, President Donald Trump claimed fraud in Minnesota is "far greater" than $19 billion.